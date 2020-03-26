Well, the coronavirus has certainly caused many changes in everyone’s lives. With all of the other closures, we have decided, for the time being, to close the McLean County History Museum until we all get the go-ahead that it’s safe to open up again. The Treasure House is also closed at this time. We will let you know, via the newspaper and Facebook, when we plan to reopen.
Our next quarterly program will be on Monday, June 8, at 6 p.m., so please mark your calendars. Our speaker will be Keith Yates, and he’ll tell the story of his father, who served overseas during WWII, and how his father’s dog tag was discovered overseas, 75 years later. It should be very interesting. As always, we’ll have nibbles afterwards.
Since we’ve been moved into the museum addition only two months, I continue to find out about interesting items that are in the museum. Anita Austill, the museum curator, mentioned that we have some VHS tapes and cassettes that local veterans recorded, some time ago. The museum’s goal is to have these available for visitors to watch or listen to when they visit. I think it will be great to hear some first-hand accounts directly from the veterans. Remember that we are collecting information on all McLean County veterans, no matter when or where they served. We have information on many veterans, but there are many for which we have little or no information. If you have pictures, letters or information on a veteran, the museum would be interested in having a copy of it. You can mail it to us at McLean County History Museum, PO Box 291, Calhoun KY 42327, or you can bring it in once we reopen. Until next time, be safe!
