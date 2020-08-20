The 1937 Flood caused a lot of upheaval for many families in this area, and has been written about numerous times. I was surprised to read that there were so many flood refugees in the county during that time. Here is a bit of information about them.
Rescue teams started on Jan. 22, 1937, and that same day the Red Cross was preparing to set up in McLean County, to begin assisting the refugees. More than 150 people were housed in the Livermore armory and more than 200 were fed there until the water forced them out of that building. These refugees were to be transferred on Jan. 27. The bulk of the refugees were moved to the Livermore public and high school building, while several were housed in the churches. A temporary kitchen was set up in the music room of the school, and headquarters for the Company “K” Kentucky National Guard opened in another room. The Company Commander, Capt. C.A. Brown, in cooperation with the Red Cross, installed rigid sanitary regulations for the school building, which reduced illness to a minimum. There were more than 500 refugees in Livermore, alone.
On Jan. 24, 1937 an article about Calhoun stated, “Between 400 and 500 refugees are quartered here in every available house, three churches, the schools, vacant buildings and the courthouse. About 200 are in the courthouse and 300 in the churches. The courthouse is not only full of refugees, but every available space was filled with furniture (furniture had been moved to the second floor when flood waters were expected to breach the courthouse). The stork was not dismayed by the flood waters and a baby was born to Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Demo in the office of the county superintendent Friday night. The 15 families who have moved into the Rumsey school building will probably have to be evacuated Sunday. Ten families are living in the Knob school. Plans were made yesterday to move families into Calhoun school house. Food was sufficient for the present needs of everyone, but a coal shortage was being feared. The supply of bed clothing and wearing apparel was about exhausted at the relief headquarters today.”
On Jan. 26, 1937 it was reported that Utica had volunteered to provide quarters for refugees, and 150 from below Calhoun were being moved to Utica. Since the town was cut off from its supply, provisions would be provided by the Red Cross from Owensboro, and would be delivered by truck and boat. Two days later this was reported about Calhoun, “Only 25 homes in the county seat town of 800 people remained out of water, sufficient to be used as living quarters. The entire town was covered. The only dry places were the two ridges in the town. People are being crowded into rooms as many as 15 and 20 living in one room. Others are being taken to the Semiway hills, and to the small school houses in the surrounding country.”
From Feb. 7, 1937, “There are 5,500 refugees in McLean County placed in homes and six concentration points: Semiway, Livermore, Calhoun, Utica, Pack school and Knob school, and 100 are in Madisonville. A total of 668 refugees are quartered in the concentration points and 975 families of nearly 5,000 members are housed elsewhere.” A week later, one Owensboro newspaper article read, “A shipment of clothing was received from the Red Cross Saturday for the flood refugees in McLean County. In listing the garments and getting them ready for distribution Sunday, a sweater was found tagged with a note from a little girl in Detroit, as follows: ‘Will the little girl who receives this sweater please write to Madelyn Small and tell her about the flood?’ Madelyn Small is 11 years old. She gave her address as 1641 Cortland, Detroit, Mich.” The next day’s newspaper mentioned that the Sacramento Woman’s Missionary Society of the Methodist Church gave a large amount of clothing to the flood refugees of this area; and a week later it was reported that members of the Glenville P.T.A. had made “a nice lot of quilts” for the flood refugees.
In 1987, the 50th anniversary of the 1937 Flood, Ashton Lee “Doe Buck” Carter gave this account to the McLean County News: The Carter family left their home and went to the Knobbs School House during the 1937 Flood. They were the 14th family in the school house. “We only had one set of clothes for the entire time,” and they were at the Knobbs at least three weeks. Carter, nine years of age at the time, his parents and 6 siblings all crowded into the school house with 13 other families. Although it was a trying time, he was left with some interesting memories. Carter said there was a lot of moonshine being made back then, and the Red Cross nurse came out there and told them not to be afraid to sell their moonshine to the Red Cross or the Coast Guard. She said that it was needed and that no one would get in trouble for selling moonshine. “So we traded them moonshine for blankets.” Carter said they had plenty to eat during those few weeks, including a lot of rabbit, and added, “When we went back home, home was gone. After the flood, we rented a house in the Knobbs.”
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with the Museum’s hours being 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House’s being 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’re also on Facebook under “McLean County KY History Museum & Regional Family Research Center.” The Museum is at 540 Main Street, Calhoun. Our mailing address is P.O. Box 291, Calhoun KY 42327. You can reach us by emailing info@mcleancountykymuseum.org, or by calling 270-499-5033. Please leave a voicemail message if we’re not in, and we will get back with you as soon as we can. Wishing everyone a wonderful week!
