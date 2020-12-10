On Friday, Nov. 27, Curator Anita Austill and I were honored to be in the Museum when Euleen Rector Rickard, along with her daughter and son-in-law, Joan Cheryl and Phil Huff, came in to tour the Museum and see the Annex for the first time. From the beginning days of forming an organization to get a county historical museum going, there were many actively involved citizens working to make the museum a reality. Euleen wrote a Museum News article earlier this year, which was in the McLean County News, detailing the history of the McLean County History Museum, and how it all came to be. She and her husband, Alvin, along with many other volunteers, worked untold hours on the house which is now the Museum, as it needed to have a lot of work done. In addition, Euleen worked on gathering items for the museum, as well as family and local info to create a family research center—which would be part of the Museum, and she wrote the weekly Museum articles.
When her husband passed away, Euleen stayed busy with the organization, continued writing the Museum article for several years, and served on the Museum Board as Vice-President, Secretary and Curator of the Museum at different, and sometimes overlapping, times through the years. When the West Central KY Family Research Association in Owensboro folded as an organization, and left their family research and local history info in Owensboro for our museum, Euleen spent countless days packing up everything, so that those boxes could be transported to Calhoun. Due to COVID-19 concerns and mobility issues, Euleen had not been able to see the new, 4,000 square foot Annex of the Museum, which we moved into in January of this year.
A few days before her visit, Euleen saw an emailed picture of the sign over the Annex door, which read: “The Alvin and Euleen Rector Rickard Annex — Dedicated Oct. 26, 2020.” It was quite a surprise to her that the Annex was dedicated to her and her husband—and the dedication date was Euleen’s 98th birthday. When she arrived for her visit, Euleen was touched to be back in the Museum after a few years’ time, and we were touched to see her there, as well. She, Joan Cheryl and Phil toured through the Museum and Annex, seeing all that was new, and Euleen was surprised that so much had been done in so short a time, with just a few volunteers. We were so happy to see you all at the Museum, and hope you will come and visit us again soon!
Euleen continues to be a source of inspiration to all of us involved with the Museum. Being an Island native, and a graduate of Sacramento High School, and former resident of Sacramento, she has an abundance of memories of the area, and she put together most of the binders of information for Island and Sacramento, which can be found in the Regional Family Research Center in the Annex. We know we can call or email her, and Euleen will let us know who is in that older picture we’ve emailed her, who lived where, what buildings stood where, etc. She is a fountain of knowledge. We, the Museum Board, greatly appreciate all that Alvin and Euleen Rector Rickard have done through the years for the McLean County History Museum!
The Museum and Treasure House are both closed at the current time, due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Please call ahead, to ensure we’ll be open, if you plan to visit; our number is 270-499-5033. For any questions, please email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. Thanks, and I wish everyone a safe week!
