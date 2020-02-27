“We’re going west to Kaintuck,
down the road to Moccasin Gap
Down the Wilderness Road,
The Dug Road, the Reedy Creek Road,
The road down Troublesome Road,
The road through Moccasin Gap.
It’s a hot day in 1773,
and this is my wife and me
Daniel Boone lost his boy the other day,
Young Jim Boone is dead, twenty miles away.”
This is from one of Johnny Cash’s songs, called “Moccasin Gap.” Thousands of people came to “Kaintuck” during the mid-1700s, both before, and during the Revolutionary War, but the floodgates opened after the war when bounty lands were given for service during the War.
One of the ways the people traveled to Kaintuck was down the Ohio River, usually on flatboats or canoes. Many people from Pennsylvania or New York would travel with wagons and horses to Pittsburgh, where they could sell the wagons and horses and buy a flatboat and then travel on down the river.
There were several traces, or trails, across the mountains into Kentucky, used by animals and native Indians. Some of them were so hard to travel, the men sometimes turned back!
The main way to get over the mountains was to come through the long valley in southwest Virginia, crossing river after river, and going over mountain ridges and more mountains, before you ever got to the final gap. The pioneers had to climb and climb and climb up the side of the mountain, using the buffalo trail and Indian path through the mountains and cross over the high ridge through the Cumberland Gap.
One of the mountain ranges they had to cross was the Clinch Mountain, named for an early pioneer, and the river they had to cross was the Clinch River. The gap in the Clinch Mountain was called Moccasin Gap, which was talked about in the Johnny Cash song. Moccasin Gap, Virginia is about 200 miles from Middlesboro, Kentucky, which is on the other side of the Cumberland Gap. That would have been a long, hard trip! Traveling 10 miles a day on foot or with a wagon, was usually good, but when you had to cross rivers and go up mountains, which easily broke axles, they would be lucky if they made 10 miles a day! That would have made then traveling for 20 days, or more, and that was just from Moccasin Gap to the other side of the Cumberland Gap!
Daniel Boone was leading a party that was headed to Kaintuck in 1773, and a small group of eight men split off from the main group to head to a nearby town, Castlewood, for more supplies. On their way back to join with Daniel’s party, the smaller party made camp by a creek, believed to be Wallen’s Creek, which is near the present day Stickleyville. Early the next morning, the small party was attacked by Indians and six of the eight men were killed, including Daniel’s son, James Boone, and Captain William Russell’s son, Henry. The other two men got away. A member of Daniel’s party decided to head home, and he came across the bodies. He went back to Daniel’s party and told them and a group was sent to bury them. Care was taken by the men to make sure the grave site was carefully hidden so that the Indians couldn’t find them. To this day, the exact location of their graves are unknown. There is an Historic Marker about the massacre close to Wallen’s Creek as it wanders through the valley between Wallen’s Ridge and Powell Mountain.
Two years after the death of Daniel’s son, James, some men from the Henderson Company paid Daniel and his men to blaze a new and better trail through the Cumberland Gap and on through the Wilderness Road. He was considered to be the one who knew the trails better than any other white man. They widened the trail from a footpath to one wide enough for horse-drawn carts and later wagons. With the opening of the Gap and the Wilderness Road, people flooded into the beautiful lands of Kaintuck!
Information was from the pamphlets and brochures gathered from a tourist stop a few miles inside the Virginia border, and the Historical Marker telling about the massacre. Other information came from a restaurant in Middlesboro that had small booklets and brochures, where we stopped to eat on the way back to Berea.
My sister, Barbara, and I went over the Cumberland Gap and through Moccasin Gap in 1986, and then again after the tunnel was built through the mountain, searching for our ancestors’ roots in some of the counties in Virginia. We traveled the trail over the mountains that our Henry and our William and our John had traveled, even though our trail was wide and paved and smooth. We stopped several times, getting out and walking up and down beside the highway, awed by the mountains that are nothing like the little hills in Rumsey, Kentucky! We tried to imagine walking all those miles, and climbing up all those mountains, just to find a new home and a start for a better life. It made my feet hurt just to think about it! These early pioneers helped to settle my Kentucky, and they are our true heroes and heroines.
Mr. Gary Morris brought his American History classes to the Family Research Center on Valentine’s Day. The other volunteers were helping them research a military person in either World War I or World War II. They had to research the person’s life before and after the war, who his parents were and what they did and where they lived. They had to find his military papers, as much as possible, and where he served. Sometimes they could find the ship he shipped over in and even a picture of the ship! They had to find a picture of his tombstone, and some relatives, such as siblings, children or nieces and nephews and then try to find someone alive they could speak to about the person. I had always helped them before, but this time I was working on people’s genealogies and answering several queries about ancestors! The previous day I had gone to the Hopkins County clerk’s office beside the courthouse to find some settlements and wills for a lady from Stanford, and a couple of original marriages for a man from Arkansas. They had called me to see if I could help them. I naturally said yes!
The Regional Family Research Center will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Treasure House is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or leave a message at 270-875-5317.
Dr. Hugh Wilhite will be the presenter at our next meeting. It will be Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Regional Family Research Center, in the new addition behind the History Museum, beside the Treasure House! You can enter through the double doors on the porch, and go straight into the Regional Family Research Center.
