This week I add to last week’s story about Johnny Wilson—following the 1947 shootout in Calhoun. As mentioned last week, in March, 1948 Johnny was found guilty of “shooting, without wounding, with intent to kill,” and was sentenced to two years in the pen, serving his time at the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange.
In May of 1949, just a year after his sentencing, Wilson escaped from the KY State Reformatory. Five days later he was captured in a closet at the apartment of his former wife in Evansville. Evansville Deputy Sheriff Donald Ice said he subdued Wilson with a blow from a flashlight. Ice reported Wilson was armed with a hammer and asserted “you’d never have taken me if I had a gun.”
“Authorities said Wilson carries a bullet in his head, a souvenir from a gun battle with Sheriff A.R. Pollock of Calhoun, Ky., two years ago.” (To be clear, although Sheriff Pollock was involved in the “gun battle,” the bullet to Wilson’s forehead came from Deputy Sheriff Pete Taylor.) Wilson’s former wife had called the sheriff without entering her apartment, saying she “felt something was wrong.”
By now I’m thinking, okay, Johnny Wilson has killed one man, has attempted to kill law enforcement officers, and has escaped at least a couple of times. What else can happen? Here’s what did happen.
In January 1962, Johnny Wilson and James W. Henshaw were roommates in the same Evansville apartment, and dating the same woman. During a “beer-drinking bout” the two men argued over the woman’s affections. “Wilson said the argument was climaxed when he beat Henshaw until he thought he was dead. When Henshaw survived, Wilson said he then turned on the gas in the apartment in a further attempt to kill him. With Henshaw still alive, Wilson said he stabbed his victim four times. Again Henshaw survived. Finally, late in the evening of January 22 — approximately 48 hours after their argument began — Wilson said he shot Henshaw through the temple with a revolver.”
Wilson confessed to the killing and was charged with first-degree murder. He was granted a change of venue to Boonville, IN. In September 1962 he made another escape — this time from the Boonville jail. “McLean County Sheriff W.W. Ayer said Wilson escaped by tying up one of the jail personnel about 1:45 one morning. Roadblocks were set up at Ohio River bridges to catch Wilson, in case he tried to cross into Kentucky.” He turned himself in not long afterwards.
In August 1963, the jury deliberated 93 minutes before finding Wilson guilty of second-degree murder. In Indiana at that time, first-degree murder could result in the death penalty, whereas second-degree murder had a penalty of life in prison. His mother, Mrs. Lillie Wilson, lived in Calhoun, and she told friends there that “she was relieved Johnny received the verdict he did, for she felt he might get a death sentence.” Wilson told friends he did not get a fair trial because his lawyer did not call the witnesses Wilson wanted to testify. Johnny Wilson was 46 years old at the time he was convicted—and given a life sentence. In 1986, 23 years later, Johnny Wilson died at his home in Sacramento, aged 70. (They say truth is stranger than fiction.)
Monday night’s Annual Museum Membership Meeting and Program went well. There was no change in Museum Board officers, as the incumbents were re-elected to serve for the next year. Museum Board officers and members are: David Scott, President; Bro. Larry Birkhead, Vice-President; Vicki Ventura, Secretary/Treasurer; Anita Austill, Curator; Tim Sheppard, Museum Director; and Edwina Stiles, Connie Caraway and Bill Quisenberry rounding out the Board Members.
It was great to be able to have a program after 15 months! Thanks to Keith Yates, our speaker, who told us the story of his father’s WWII dog tag being found overseas—with the use of a metal detector. We so appreciate all those that came out for the evening, and stayed afterwards to visit and have a bite to eat! We hope you’ll come to our next program in September!
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call the Museum at 270-499-5033, or email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. Our Facebook page is: McLean County KY History Museum & Regional Family Research Center. I hope everyone has a great week!
