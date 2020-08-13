Last week I got a call from Raleigh Everly of Island, in response to my request for info about Buehler’s Knob. We had a very nice conversation, and here is some of the info that Raleigh shared with me. He was last on the (Buehler’s) Knob a number of years ago, but recalls it being covered with tombstones. I had mentioned in last week’s article that the story goes that Jesse James and brother, Frank James hid out on the Knob at one time. There is one spot where the brothers carved their names into a stone there. There is also a pistol carved in the stone right where Jesse James signed his name, and Raleigh said the detail of the gun in the carving was amazing. Raleigh also said that while the James brothers were hiding out on the Knob, they spent nights on opposite ends of it, with Jesse staying on the end towards the river, so that if one of them was caught, the other brother would probably be able to get away.
Raleigh also mentioned that there was a school house on the Knob. One day during school the teacher saw a tornado approaching, and said to the children, “Let’s play hide and seek,” and she led them outside and over the side of the hill, and had them lay down and cover their eyes. Raleigh said the tornado “took the school.” He heard the story directly from a guy that had been a student there when the tornado came through.
Here is what two of the Owensboro newspapers said: “Ohio, McLean and Hopkins Counties in Path of Big Snorter” and “Teacher Saves Lives of School Children.” “A destructive cyclone visited Southern McLean County Monday (Dec. 4, 1916). When first observed, a huge greenish-black funnel-shaped cloud was seen traveling at a high velocity and in a northeasterly direction. It first struck the ground near Sacramento, where it wrought considerable damage. After striking in the Green River bottoms, the next place it spent its destructive force was at the Knob Hill school house. At this point it totally demolished the school building and tore great holes in the earth, some of them two and three feet deep. Had it not been for the presence of mind displayed by the teacher in charge of the school, it is likely that a large death toll would have been added, for the school house was directly in its path. When the teacher saw the approach of the storm, the children were marshalled together and hastened to a point outside its path. Also on the Knob, “the cloud next swept away three barns belonging to Jack Conrad, all of which are total losses. The large tobacco barn of W.F. Spicer, containing several thousand pounds of tobacco was next destroyed. The big, low building was wrenched loose from the ground and crushed into splinters” before the cloud moved on to Livermore.
The teacher that was the hero here was Miss Locia Kittinger (later Green). Though most stories like this tell of a major tragedy, where you wish there would have been some sort of advance notice, this has the ending you would wish for. Although this storm produced much destruction, there was no loss of life in the county—just many children who lived to tell the tale, and a teacher that seemingly never told the story again.
As with Buehler’s Knob, which I mentioned last week is also known as Boehler’s Knob, Beeler’s Knob, and just the Knob, Knob School was also known as Knobbs School, Knobb School, and Knob Hill School. Whenever I pass the Knobbs sign on the way to the museum now, I’ll think of it a little differently, as I recall this story. Thanks to Raleigh Everly for sharing his info about the Knob!
The Museum and Treasure House have reopened. Both are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with the Museum’s hours being 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House’s being 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. I’m happy to say that we now have a Facebook page. The name of the page is: “McLean County KY History Museum & Regional Family Research Center.” I added the KY in there so there is no confusion with McLean County, IL, which pops up quite frequently in online searches. With this page we will be able to keep you up-to-date on events and last-minute changes or closures, as well as adding pictures and other info from time to time. We can also let you know about some items for sale at the Treasure House, so that you can run in and get them before they’re gone!
We have a speaker and the annual member’s meeting scheduled for September 21. Our speaker will be Aloma Dew, who will talk about the Women’s Suffrage Movement. Women gained the right to vote 100 years ago, so it will be interesting to hear what she has to say. Note that with changes occurring regularly, which limit the number of people that can be in attendance (due to COVID-19), we will wait a month to see what we are permitted to do at that time. I will let you know if this meeting can still take place in September, or if it will have to be postponed.
The Museum is located at 540 Main Street, Calhoun, and our mailing address is P.O. Box 291, Calhoun KY 42327. You can reach us by emailing info@mcleancountykymuseum.org, or by calling 270-499-5033. Please leave a voicemail message if we’re not in, and we will get back with you as soon as we can.
