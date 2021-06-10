Jennie Seymour and I were conversing at the museum last week, and she mentioned the shootout at the courthouse—asking me if I could find out what year that occurred. Of course my interest was piqued, and I couldn’t pass up mentioning the story here. Ken Ward did cover the story in “Meandering in McLean” in 1994, and I will add to that.
In 1947, just steps from the McLean County courthouse in Calhoun, was a service station owned by J.R. Wilson. On the afternoon of Saturday, July 26 that year, Wilson was arrested on a breach of peace charge, and was fined and released. Earlier, J.R.’s brother, Johnny, had come in from Evansville and it was reported that both brothers had been drinking. Soon after J.R.’s release, the two brothers began uttering threats about “taking the town.”
Now Johnny had a record, because in 1935 he had shot and killed Felix Miller of Rumsey, after Miller would not sell beer to him, since he was already inebriated at the time. Sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, Johnny was paroled early to join the Army during WWII. Johnny was, in 1947, living and working in Evansville, and visiting relatives in the local area, but was still officially on parole.
Late that Saturday, Deputy Sheriff Pete Taylor and Calhoun Police Chief Ree M. Taylor were called to the Wilson service station where they found Johnny Wilson holding a gun on Sheriff A.R. Pollock—with J.R. Wilson standing nearby. Johnny Wilson opened fire on the police chief, and the deputy and police chief returned fire. Sheriff Pollock covered J.R. Wilson when the shooting began, and the latter fired no shots, however, Sheriff Pollock fired two shots at Johnny Wilson. While neither of those shots hit Johnny, he was shot in the forehead with a .32 caliber pistol by Deputy Sheriff Pete Taylor, who said that Wilson fired seven shots at the officers after he had been wounded. Taylor also stated that the downtown area contained the usual Saturday afternoon crowd when the battle occurred. Somewhere between 20 and 27 shots were fired in the battle between the officers and Wilson.
Both Wilson brothers were apprehended. J.R. Wilson was held in the McLean County Jail, with several charges against him, however, since Johnny Wilson was injured, he was taken to the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital. Just prior to midnight, left unguarded, he escaped from the hospital. Johnny was on the lam over six months when he was arrested in Dickinson, North Dakota in February, 1948. Sheriff Pollock traveled to ND to escort Wilson back to Kentucky.
J.R. Wilson’s trial resulted in a conviction for pointing a deadly weapon, and he was fined $100. Johnny Wilson was found guilty of shooting, without wounding, with intent to kill, and was sentenced to two years in the pen, serving his time at the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange.
Jennie (Johnson) Seymour was a young schoolgirl at the time of the shooting, but remembers that her sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Raymond Walker, were returning in their pick-up from a visit to relatives in Poplar Grove, and driving through Calhoun on their way home when the fracas was occurring. Pat was eager to see what was going on, but her husband pushed her head down in the truck, so that she would not get hurt. When they arrived home a few minutes later, they noticed that a stray bullet had ricocheted off of their vehicle. Since so many people were in close proximity during the shooting, it was a blessing that no innocent bystanders were wounded by stray bullets.
Speaking of bullets, there just happens to be one of those stray bullets on display in the McLean County History Museum. Come by and check it out! And if anyone wonders whatever became of Johnny Wilson, who actually lived in Calhoun for a time, and whose mother and brothers also lived in Calhoun, I’ll have that info in next week’s article.
Just a reminder that our Annual Membership Meeting and Program will be held this coming Monday, June 14th at 6 p.m. at the museum, located at 540 Main Street, Calhoun. Everyone is invited to this event—you do not have to be a member to attend. (The meeting is very brief, and mainly to vote for the museum board officers.) Our speaker for the evening will be Keith Yates, who will tell us the story of his father’s WWII dog tags being found overseas a couple of years ago. Following the program, we will have some munchies. There is parking on the street, and lots of parking behind the building. We look forward to seeing you all there!
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call the Museum at 270-499-5033, or email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. Our Facebook page is: McLean County KY History Museum & Regional Family Research Center. I hope everyone has a great week!
