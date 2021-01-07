In March 1990, the Business Recognition Committee of the Livermore-McLean County Chamber of Commerce began electing Businesses of the Month. The businesses chosen for 1990 were:
March: Sam’s in Livermore — Established in 1978 as Shirley Mining, Inc. by Sam and Shirley Revlett, with a service station in South Carrollton. Since then, it had grown and included: Sacramento Sam’s, 1979; Livermore Sam’s, station only, 1980; Calhoun Sam’s 1983 and Sam’s Towne Market, 1988. In Aug. 1984 the company purchased the Calhoun IGA. With the new facility in Livermore, the family made a $220,000 commitment to McLean County.
April: Muster Funeral Home — Established in Calhoun in 1855, and in Livermore in 1954. Both funeral homes had been recently landscaped to help beautify McLean County, and plans were underway for future expansion and improvements at the Calhoun chapel. Licensed funeral directors included Bill and Claire Muster; John and Susan Muster; and Mike and DeeAnn Muster.
May: John O. Hicks, Attorney At Law in Calhoun — At the time, John had been a practicing attorney for 20 years; in Calhoun 18 years as a partner with Ragland and Hicks, until Jan. 1990. In addition to his private practice, at 105 Main St., Calhoun, John was City Attorney for both Island and Livermore.
June: A&S Fabricating in Livermore — Henry Sonner of Island owned the business, which had been in operation 20 years. In 1990 the business employed 55 people, 31 of those from McLean County, in its 80,000 sq. ft. facility. The aluminum and steel products from this plant sometimes shipped to Austria, Switzerland and South America. The main client base was in KY, IA, SC, NC, MO, IN and OH.
July: F.E. Miller Produce in Island — The market was established in June 1941. In 1963 Rick Miller and his father became partners and opened the former Miller’s Market in Island. The present building (in 1990) on Hwy. 431 was built in 1967, and the F.E. Miller Produce building had recently been built next to the market. Third generation Millers, Eric and Jonathan, helped with the produce section, and Rory had a part-time job at the market.
August: Charles Chips in Calhoun — When built in 1962, there was only one fryer, and the potato chips were distributed only in cans. Due to the fuel shortage of 1975, they looked at expanding home delivery service, and making their products available in grocery stores throughout the area. The local plant began distributing chips in bags in 1976—the same year another fryer was added in Calhoun. Locally, nine flavors of chips were produced, as well as popcorn. In 1990 there were 150 employees at the Calhoun plant, with 85% of those employees living in McLean County.
September: Island Dairy Freeze — Began in Island in June, 1956, when Owsley and Edith Taylor were the owners. In April, 1979 Henry and Lydia Taylor purchased the restaurant from Edith Taylor, and their son Tim was working there full-time. Their other two children, Dan and Jenny, worked in the business during the summer, when not in college. After all those years in business, the one constant was that they still boasted the biggest and best cheeseburgers in town.
An October business couldn’t be found in the paper, but the November Business of the Month was the McLean County Courthouse. Mary Sue Conrad had recently spearheaded a landscaping project at the Courthouse, with the assistance of Carol Conrad, Bobby Conrad, and members of the MCHS FFA. Donations covered a good portion of the project. An interior facelift was in progress, with new paint and wallpaper, which would be paid for with a grant. Judge/Exec. Junior McDole, his staff and the landscaping committee were commended for their job in beautifying the Courthouse.
December: Automotive Diagnostics, Hwy. 136, Calhoun — Owner Ed Kinney had over 17 years’ experience as an industrial mechanic, and specialized in computer-oriented problems in late-model vehicles. With the help of a computer, he was able to detect problems that normally could not be seen by the eye alone. One major feature of his business was that if Kinney was unable to find the problem with your vehicle and repair it properly, he didn’t get paid for his work!
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To reach us at the Museum you can call 270-499-5033, or email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. We are also on Facebook at: McLean County KY History Museum & Regional Family Research Center. I wish everyone a safe week!
