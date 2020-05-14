McLean County News business advertisements of the 1960s continue this week with some businesses from Beech Grove and Rumsey.
Beech Grove had W.L. Ambrose & Son General Merchandise, which had a coupon for “50 free consumers stamps with a $3 purchase.” They also gave free stamps with Robin Hood flour. The Beech Grove Feed Mill said to “bring in your grain for fast custom grinding and mixing service.” In 1961 Beech Grove got a Beeler Twin City Oil Company, which sold Zephyr gasoline, and all brands of cigarettes for 25 cents—tax included. “Our customers in Zephyrland say there’s no finer gasoline.” There was also the E.M. Osborne Store, also known as Osborne’s Store, which became a Phillip’s Super Saver in 1962. Other businesses that advertised only with their name included the Beech Grove Cafe, Eddie Coleman’s Garage and Ward’s Garage.
Rumsey had quite a few businesses back in the ‘60s. Henry & Rector Automotive Supply was located “at the foot of the bridge” (the old bridge). Their sales pitch was, “If we can’t save you money, we don’t deserve your business.” Hours were 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Fast Time) and 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (Slow Time). Beeler Twin City Oil Co. offered top value stamps, and “climate control clean restrooms,” and were located “5 blocks south of the courthouse.” This location later became known as Wes’s Zephyr Service.
Margie’s Beauty Shop, owned by Margie Cobb, specialized in wiglets, and was located next to Vanover’s Barber Shop on Walnut Street. Wetzel Appliances offered an easy payment plan—as little as $2 a week. UC-USAV Superette offered 3 lbs. of hamburger for $1 and country music by G.W. Davis and the Panhandles on Saturday evening. Settles Cafe served catfish every Friday, and invited you to “Enjoy catfish dinners in our air-conditioned cafe” in 1960. They even said that if you would like a fish dinner any other day, to please call them and tell them what day and time. (Now that’s customer service!)
“Don’t junk it…bring it to Jimmy’s Body Shop. Complete wrecks rebuilt. Paint jobs, $30 and up.” Cobb Grocery sold Bologna by the “piece” for 29 cents a lb. Other grocers in Rumsey that advertised only their name were Johnston Brothers Grocery and Stokes Grocery. Lastly, Mize Brothers Garage is still in existence after these many decades. Besides being a garage, it has served as an inspection station, and has even been used as a voting location! I’ll continue with ads from other towns next week.
Belinda Collings Thomson wrote in, and had this to say about the Calhoun Community Cannery article from two weeks ago: “I remember canning days. I was born in 1950, and we moved to an apartment upstairs in my Grandmother Zilpah Hayden’s house when I was 3. Her house sat behind Hayden’s Grocery and right next to the school yard. The days were like a festival, when people came to town and literally camped out in the school yard, to prepare the vegetables fresh for canning. People would be shucking corn, snapping beans, paring tomatoes and small children were playing everywhere. Of course older children were helping with the work. My grandmother’s back yard was big and shady, so her friends and mama’s friends worked in our back yard. It seems that certain days were set for particular produce—corn one day, beans another and so on. Since the (canning) factory closed in 1958, when I was 8 years old, I really remember all of the excitement and fun of those days.
I never went into the canning factory as a child, because I was young and the equipment was dangerous. I was in the building later, when it became part of the school’s agriculture department. During the fair, farm and 4-H exhibits were housed in the building.”
I also heard some cannery memories from Sue Markwell, of Island. She said, “There was a group of ladies from Island Baptist Church that used to go down to the cannery in the summertime and can vegetables and fruits; sometimes we did green beans and corn, and sometimes peaches. We canned them and sent them to our orphanage in Glendale (KY). I was a young, married lady; (so) this was probably ’52-’53.”
Thanks so much, ladies, for sharing your memories of the cannery with us!
The Museum and the Treasure House continue to be closed, until we get the go-ahead to reopen to the public. Please note that while we’re closed, the Treasure House is not accepting any drop-off donations. To contact us, please email info@mcleancountykymuseum.org or call 270-499-5033 and leave a message. We will get back with you as soon as we can. Thanks, and I hope everyone has a safe week.
