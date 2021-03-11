This week I must piggyback off of last week’s column, and then I’ll move on. Editor Landon Wills did a bit of a follow-up with this shorter editorial in February 1961. The subject here was on building business in McLean County, and was titled, “What drives business out of the county?”
“The quality of all institutions in a community is directly related to the health of local business enterprises. Schools, recreation facilities, cultural centers, and service institutions are but reflections of the wealth created in trade and industry. No wonder, then, that the ‘trade-at-home’ drives consume so much attention in many communities. The vitality of a community suffers in many ways when its citizens are drawn to distant shopping centers. When prices and services in the local community are competitive with those in other trade centers, who should be blamed when local money flows out of town?
The chamber of commerce? Perhaps, if the organization does nothing to promote the community. The newspaper? Perhaps, if the newspaper does not give editorial and news space to encourage local trade. Or, is the local consumer responsible? Perhaps, if the consumer is not actually getting more for his money away from home. But much too often the loss of trade is an advertising failure for which the merchant himself is responsible.
When a consumer goes to a distant shopping center, some kind of advertising has convinced him that he will get a better deal there. The only sound answer to the problem is counter-advertising by local merchants which tells specifically about the quality and prices of merchandise in the local market.”
Certainly times have changed in 60 years. Museum Curator Anita (Reynolds) Austill and I were talking the other day, and I mentioned a building in Calhoun that had burned in 1956. She, being raised in Beech Grove, did not recall that. She said back then that her family would only come to town on Saturdays to go to the grocery store. It was Chick Edwards’ store, and Edwards gave away something every week, like a bag of groceries or $25—always something. Anita said the place would be packed with people, who would put their name in for the raffle. People would hang out in town all day, giving them a chance to see and visit with people they knew, go to the movies, etc. Anita said it was a fun time. After the raffle, everyone would go home.
One thing that Chick Edwards would do was advertise in the newspaper. He’d advertise what would be raffled the next week, and then he’d put a picture of him presenting the raffle gift to the winner in the following week’s newspaper. He did a booming business!
It certainly would be nice if everyone still got together in town on Saturdays to visit. Like I said, times have changed, and mainly because of technology. Some businesses still advertise in the paper, in addition to doing so online, as well. Articles that the McLean County News writes about local businesses help to spread the word, and bring in new customers; and sometimes those articles also find their way into the Messenger-Inquirer, further helping to get the word out.
Social media is free, and yet many businesses and organizations in McLean County do not take advantage of it to advertise. I’m most familiar with Facebook, and I will always look for a business or an organization there. If they don’t have a Facebook page, that stops me right there, because oftentimes they also do not have a website, either. If they do have a Facebook page, but the information is outdated (like phone number, address, or hours of operation), or they haven’t posted anything in a long time, that’s another wasted opportunity. If a food establishment usually has daily specials, but nothing’s been posted in days or weeks, I wonder if they’re still in business. I realize that certain businesses cannot compete with the prices of big box stores, because they have to order a much smaller volume, and I’m willing to pay a little more to help McLean County businesses prosper. I also don’t want to be driving out of the county every day to buy things; if I wanted to do that, I’d live in another county. But don’t be your own worst enemy when you want to build your business in McLean County—advertise—and often. And that’s my follow-up to Landon Wills’ follow-up!
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, (except the Treasure House will be closed on Wed., March 17); the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To reach us at the Museum you can call 270-499-5033, or email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. Our Facebook page is: McLean County KY History Museum & Regional Family Research Center. I wish everyone a safe week!
