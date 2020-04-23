Back in the day, the game of marbles (mibs) was extremely popular, and tournaments drew a lot of spectators. Newspaper articles about these tourneys had unbelievable headlines that went clear across the page in the sports section, and the accompanying articles let you know everything there was to know about the current marbles tournaments and the mibsters (marble shooters) who were prospective champs.
Every year there was a National Marbles Tournament in New Jersey. Local winners needed to win their town, county, district and then state tournaments to advance to the national level. In 1934 McLean County had a great prospect in 14-year-old Islander Orvil Arnold, the son of Claude and Naomi (later Trunnell) Arnold. In May of that year, Orvil beat out fellow Islander Floyd Gilbert to win the McLean County finals. Others competing in the McLean marble meet were U.C. Sullivan, Paul Bolton, Junior Wells and Arthur Lee Hall.
After winning the Owensboro district tournament later that same month, Arnold headed to Louisville in early June to compete in the state mib tourney. He returned to McLean County as the Kentucky State winner, and practiced for the national tourney, which was in late June in Ocean City, New Jersey. He and an escort went by train to D.C., and after touring the sights in both D.C. and Philly, where they met up with other mib champs, they headed to Ocean City. There, an intense 4-day tournament was about to begin. Alas, after giving it his all, Orvil was eliminated on the third day of the national competition. But Orvil Arnold will always be known as the Kentucky State Marbles Champion of 1934; he did Island and McLean County proud!
Kentucky has had four national marbles champions over the years, including two from Muhlenberg County: 11-year-old Willis “Fatty” Harper of Bevier, in 1926, and 12-year-old John Jeffries of Greenville, who won the title in 1931. Jeffries beat 13-year-old Harley Corum of Louisville; Corum won it the next year. And the last Kentuckian to win the crown was Nathan Thompson of Monroe County, who won in 1996.
Amazingly, the National Marbles Tournament is still held every year in New Jersey—so a lot of people out there are still playing the game. The tourney was founded in 1922, and is the longest running kids tournament in the country. I think it’s about time for another Kentucky champion!
For anyone downsizing, getting rid of old letters, duplicate photos or even old newspaper clippings--before tossing them, please consider bringing them to the museum. If you can identify those in the pictures, we may can add them to family histories in the research center, but if you cannot identify the people, they still may be standing beside or in front of a building that is no longer standing. In some cases, that may be the only picture of that building, or it may be a better picture than what we currently have. So please, before throwing away any old pictures, letters or newspaper clippings, send or bring them to the museum for us to see. Your trash may be the museum’s treasure! The McLean County History Museum’s address is 540 Main St. (PO Box 291), Calhoun, KY 42327. Our phone number is 270-499-5033, and our email address is info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. Please be safe out there, everyone!
