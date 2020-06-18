On a Saturday night in January 1959, Calhoun Chief of Police J.T. Broadley noticed two men in Wilhite’s Cafe whose talk and actions aroused his suspicions. When they walked out and got into their car, he figured they were drinking something harder than Coca-Cola. He approached the car and asked them what they were doing, to which they replied, “Nothing.” They then hit the gas and crossed the bridge, heading south on Kentucky 81. State Patrolman James Waltrip was on duty near 81. Upon seeing a car speeding by, and suspecting that it might be a violation, he started after it. Meanwhile, Chief Broadley had gone to the Sheriff’s office, and sent a message to Waltrip, via the radio operator, to watch for a maroon and white Buick. Waltrip replied, “I think I’m behind it right now.” Waltrip followed the Buick for several miles at a high rate of speed, finally catching up with it and forcing the driver to stop. Waltrip arrested the driver for “operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor.”
The driver was Carl E. Lile, an Evansville resident, and Muhlenberg County native. The owner of the car was William T. Garrett of Chicago, Lile’s brother-in-law. Their story was that Garrett had come down from Chicago to visit his ill father, who lived in Muhlenberg County, and had picked up Lile on the way, so that Lile could do the driving. Waltrip made a routine check of the car and noticed that the trunk lock was broken off. The car owner said he had broken it off about six months before, and hadn’t been in the trunk since. Not satisfied with that answer, Waltrip had the car taken to Sturgeon Chevrolet, where Junior Talbott pried open the trunk. “Man, look what’s in here!” exclaimed Junior. And no wonder, as the trunk that had been locked for six months contained 33 gallons of pure white moonshine.
Some of the gallon jugs were labeled “Plain,” “Vanilla” or “Cherry,” and although the handwritten labels may have referred to what the jugs were previously used for, Bill Quisenberry claimed he could tell a difference in the aroma of the contents. Evidence indicated that the men were drinking from a half-pint of bond whiskey. Perhaps they knew too much about what they were hauling to drink from it. One local expert examined it and said it was “right good whiskey, 85 or 90 proof, but distilled only once. (The best moonshine is usually double-distilled.)”
The two men were lodged in the county jail—one on the drunk driving charge, and the other for permitting his vehicle to be used for illegal purposes. Waltrip then contacted the Federal Alcoholic Tax Unit and turned the men and the evidence over to them, and they were taken to the Daviess County Jail, where bond was set for $750. The men insisted they had no idea that there was any liquor in the car, and couldn’t imagine how it got there.
Incidentally, Lile’s brother Virgil and his father, Cellis, were in the crew that stole most of the equipment and stock from Owsley Taylor’s Dairy Freeze at Island, back in 1957, and Virgil was serving time in the penitentiary, awaiting more charges. A Federal officer recalled that Carl Lile had been caught recently in Evansville with 39 gallons of moonshine, and had his car confiscated. Lile said that he was innocent that time, too. He just happened to be with the fellows who were caught.
After last week’s article on Coon Suppers came out, I had a chance to speak with Tom Rector, who was born and raised in Island, and he relayed a childhood story to me. In July one year, when Tom was 8 or 9 years of age, he and a couple of his friends treed a possum and somehow killed it, and then they skinned it, and put the skin on a board to dry. Their aim was to send the skin off to Kansas City or St. Louis, so that they could get some money for it. One friend’s mother cooked the possum, and Tom said it was the worst tasting meat, and very greasy. After a few days or so the skin was ready, so they sent it off. Sometime down the road they received a check back for 2 cents. There were three of them to split the money amongst, and he doesn’t recall how they did so, but he got a chuckle out of telling the story, and I did as well, for hearing it.
We had a great first week at the Museum, after being closed for over two months! Several people came in, and we were able to help with finding articles, giving tours, and answering questions visitors had. Curator Anita Austill volunteered all five days this week. She came in Tuesday to help out a couple of men from out of state, who were researching their family. She also went out on Thursday, and spent the day with a family that drove three hours, with two 4-wheelers in tow, to find two remote family cemeteries. With Anita’s help they found both cemeteries, and worked on cleaning up one of them, with a plan to return in the fall to finish the job. We also had people donating items to the museum, which of course we greatly appreciate! Visitors this week came not only from McLean County, but also from Philpot KY, Iowa, Minnesota and Tennessee.
Both the Museum and the Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Treasure House hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Last week they received some nice donations of clothing, dishes and more, and they mentioned they also have several puzzles available for purchase, too. Come and find your treasure from all that’s there. The Museum hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PLEASE provide your own mask to enter both the Treasure House and the Museum.
You can reach us at the Museum by emailing info@mcleancountykymuseum.org, or by calling 270-499-5033. If we are not in, please leave a voicemail message, and we will get back with you as soon as we can. Wishing everyone a safe week, and hope to see you soon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.