This week I continue with ads and info from Rumsey businesses of the 1970s, which were mentioned in the McLean County News.
Brown’s Zephyr Station invited you to “Stop by and gas with us.” Earlier in the decade it was known as Wes’ Zephyr Service, and later it became Twin City Zephyr. Henry Service Center was located directly behind Henry Automotive Supply, at the foot of the Calhoun Bridge. They offered an STP oil treatment for 69 cents—limit 3 per customer, and they honored “BankAmericard.” One business advertising by name only was Sharp’s Garage, which was also used as a polling place. Henry Automotive Supply, Inc. said to “Buy your repair parts from us at wholesale prices and save, save, save!” There was also an E.A. Carter Automotive Supply in Rumsey.
Betty’s Beauty Shop, with Betty Arnold as owner and operator, bought out Margie’s Beauty Shop. Vanover’s Barber Shop also offered private or group guitar lessons in 1970. Don’s Barber Shop/The Fox’s Den, located next door to the post office, was run by stylist/barber Don Fox, and you went there, “For the latest in hair styling.”
E.A. Carter Supply Company was an oxygen and acetylene distributor franchise, with cylinders for sale or lease, and complete accessories available. For your upholstery needs there was Rumsey Upholstery, in the former Stokes Grocery Store building.
An ad by George Seymour said to “Fight corn blight with NK hybrid sorghum.” Ellis Dragline Service, owned by Lomer Ellis, Jr., took care of drainage ditches and farm ponds. “Have you lost part of your field to a ditch? Call Ellis Dragline Service to find out how you can find it.” The Joe Stokes Tax Service moved from Calhoun to Rumsey in 1974, and then back to Calhoun later on.
Ellis’ Grocery, formerly Vanover Grocery, was run by Mr. & Mrs. Richard Ellis. They even had campers for sale or rent; “Let us help you have a wonderful vacation,” stated one ad. The Pit Stop Market, downtown Rumsey, in the old Cobb’s Grocery, had “Down to earth prices…groceries, bait, and bags and bags of ice all the time!”
The Odd Shoppe, across from the Zephyr Station, had their grand opening in 1978, and invited you to “Come in, browse around and talk odd with us.” Carl Henry Mobile Homes, with “McLean County’s largest selection of mobile homes” also had a “lighted lot and homes for night shopping.”
T&S Sporting Goods (named for Tichenor and Stokes—later Joe Stokes Sporting Goods), in the former Ellis Grocery building, sold night crawlers, 24 count, for $1.50—and you could also get your hunting and fishing licenses there. The S&W Fur Co. (named for Joe Stokes and David Wright) was located at Joe Stokes Sporting Goods, and one ad said, “Attention Trappers and Coon Hunters, top prices paid for muskrat, raccoon, mink and fox hides.”
In 1979 the Sportsman’s Hideout had complete lines of guns and ammunition, fishing supplies and live bait; a sneaker department that featured Adidas, Converse, Riddell and Nike; equipment for golf, tennis, football, baseball and softball; and the owners could order any special item for the customer within three days.
Next week I finish up with Beech Grove and other unincorporated areas of the county.
The results of the voting for McLean County History Museum Board members is that the current board members will continue for the next year. We had to vote via email, mail or by phone, as we could not hold a membership meeting, due to COVID-19 restrictions. I thank all those that contacted me to nominate individuals, and to vote. Continuing as board members are: David Scott, Tim Sheppard, Bro. Larry Birkhead, Anita Austill, myself (Vicki Ventura), Edwina Stiles, Bill Quisenberry, Connie Caraway and Sylvia O’Reilly.
I was happy to be able to speak at the recent meeting of the Livermore Woman’s Club, and tell them about both the McLean County History Museum and Wreaths Across America, the latter of which will be coming up in December. If anyone is interested in sponsoring a wreath for a veteran’s grave, please contact me. The deadline for ordering is Nov. 30.
Be on the lookout for new signage at the Museum. Due to much wear, the sign out front will soon be replaced. The Museum and the Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We’re located at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and our number is 270-499-5033. We hope you’ll visit us soon!
