Nowadays “Coin Shower” may have a different meaning, as in a bridal shower where you give money rather than tangible gifts, but in 1931 in McLean County it meant much more to one family. In mid-May of that year the H.M. Kittinger family was able to save most of the contents of their house, but the house itself was a complete loss, as the result of a fire—cause unknown.
Per the NEWS on May 29, 1931: “On Saturday night, May 23rd, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. E.W. Coomes near Cleopatra, the community surrounding gathered for the purpose of recognizing the recent losses by fire of the Kittinger family. Mrs. H.D. Hunt and Miss Leachman presided at the coin receiver, which together with a purse solicited by L.G. Leachman, Sr., amounted to one hundred dollars, approximately. Numerous guests called during the evening. Music from string instruments was furnished and delicious ices and cake were served.”
The family responded, thusly, in the newspaper: “For the thoughtful kindness of our many dear friends, we wish to extend our heartiest appreciation for the valuable assistance rendered us both during the disaster and at the community shower Saturday night. May God bless you and preserve you from such a misfortune, is the wish of — H.M. Kittinger and Family.” (Just another case of neighbors helping neighbors!)
As we get closer to Memorial Day, I thought this article might be interesting. It was published in the Calhoun Star (predecessor to the McLean County News) on Sept. 28, 1917. “Patriotic Week will be observed in McLean County October 10, 11, 12, 13 — This week, Sept. 24 to 30, is designated as Patriotic Week for the United States. In Kentucky, meetings are being held in nearly every county in the state, under the auspices of the State Council for National Defense.
“Four meetings will be held as follows: Island, Oct. 10; Sacramento, Oct. 11; Livermore, Oct. 12, and Calhoun, Oct. 13. At these meetings we will have Dr. H.H. Cherry, President of the State Normal at Bowling Green, and M.O. Hughes of the Agricultural Extension Service. Many McLean county citizens have heard these speakers and know we are fortunate in securing speakers of such ability. They are men who are in touch with the situation in all its phases. They can and will make plain to everyone the issues at stake and what each one of us can do in our own homes to ‘make the world safe for Democracy.’
“Let us, everyone, attend these meetings and learn from these men why we are at war and are sending our boys to France, and what those of us who stay at home can do to help the soldiers who are fighting for us and the flag that waves over our Land of Liberty.”
From the article about farmers helping farmers, thanks to Mary Ellen Wagner for bringing us a photo of some of the volunteers that helped her dad, Frank Jones, when the family needed some help in 1954. These volunteers helped both Frank Jones and Clifton Brown by setting some acres of tobacco for them. I’ll post that photo to our Museum Facebook page.
