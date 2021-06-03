Last week I ran across the following article, and although I’d read the headline, and was in the process of reading the article, it took a couple of minutes for me to remember that this was merely a prediction, a hope, of what could happen in McLean County between 1973 and 1993. Here is the article, written by Joy Campbell and Jim Johnson, from the Aug. 30, 1973 NEWS:
“A Look at McLean County Twenty Years from Now” — “1993 seems to be a good year for McLean Countians. Twenty years ago, new industry was apparently ignoring this little county. Since then, two major industries have been operating and the population has increased from about 9,062 in 1970 to 15,000.
“Perhaps the biggest asset to industrial McLean County was the coal gasification plant which located here. This business alone created approximately 500 new jobs. The new plant, located on Green River between Calhoun and Livermore, turns coal from Muhlenberg and McLean into gas. Increased usage of natural gas in the United States made the construction of the plant necessary, especially since gas supplies one third of the nation’s energy needs. And since McLean was ideally located with plenty of coal deposits and substantial quantities of water available, the industry settled here. Three other such plants now exist in the U.S., one in Chicago, one in Rapid City, Iowa and the first plant of this kind which was opened in 1875 in Homer City, Pennsylvania.
“One other major industry which adds to the present wealth of the county came on the scene shortly after the coal gasification plant. A mobile home manufacturing plant was established in the western section of the county. Quite a few more jobs were made available by this move.
“Education in McLean is something all the citizens are particularly proud of. This county is ranked among the top three counties in the state in scholastic achievement. McLean County High was instrumental in proving that open classroom and team teaching methods can produce astounding results. That same fine educational institution can boast quite a record in athletics, too. The Cougars have impressive records in both football and basketball.
“In keeping with the increased population, a large portion being children, McLean’s recreational facilities are now tops. Establishing new recreation was essential after the even shorter work week was effective, and McLean Countians found themselves with all kinds of additional leisure hours.
“With this in mind, it was understandable and much appreciated when Island got the Mini-Park. Many people were pleasantly surprised, however, when three 5-acre Neighborhood parks were constructed throughout the county. These parks offer a playing area for small children, an area used for softball and baseball and tractor pulls, plus a small coffee house is there for teens. And don’t forget Livermore’s swimming pool. Not a day goes by during the summer months that the pool isn’t blessed with water worshipers.
“Yes, 1993 is going to be a very good year for McLean County. We have proven that the potential for industry is great and life certainly is enjoyable for all citizens of this area. And just think — all of this has happened in just twenty years.”
It has now been 48 years since that article was written, and 28 years since 1993. Where is our county right now, as compared to the article? If you want to see positive change, get involved. That doesn’t have to be a full-time job. Attend city and/or county meetings; bring up your ideas and concerns; be on a committee; help out when there’s an event or a clean-up day. Everyone can make a positive change. As the Nike ad says, “Just do it!”
Our BIG news is that we will be having our Annual Membership Meeting and Program on Monday, June 14th! Everyone is invited to this—you do not have to be a member to attend. Our last quarterly meeting/program was in March 2020, so we’re happy to finally open the museum to the entire membership for this event. The evening starts at 6 p.m., and our speaker will be Keith Yates, who will talk about his father’s WWII dog tags being found recently overseas. Following the program, we will have some munchies. We look forward to seeing you all there!
The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call the Museum at 270-499-5033, or email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. Our Facebook page is: McLean County KY History Museum & Regional Family Research Center. I wish everyone a great week!
