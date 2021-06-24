The following article is from Landon Wills’ ”Observations of a Country Boy” in the Nov. 5, 1959 McLean County News.
“Will the first woman president be a girl with McLean county parents? It might be so. At least the prospective candidate already has a start that many presidential candidates would envy. She has communicated with Nikita Khrushchev.
“The girl is Shirley Mayberry, 14-year-old Nashville resident. Shirley is the youngest of eight children of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Mayberry. Mrs. Mayberry is the former Ernestine Mize, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Will Mize of Rumsey and Calhoun. Mr. Mayberry worked here on the construction of the Gresham Memorial bridge, and it was then that the couple met, courted and married.
“Here’s how Shirley, a high school freshman, vaulted into sudden prominence. During Khrushchev’s recent visit to the United States, Shirley decided to write him a letter. The idea occurred to her after a civics class. She wrote the letter, showed it to her mother, and mailed it to Nikita in care of President Eisenhower at the White House. She thought little more about it until the letter was printed in Pravda, the official Soviet newspaper. Shirley didn’t keep a copy of her letter, but she thinks the published version is not exactly like she wrote it.
Here’s the way Pravda published Shirley’s letter (as translated by a Vanderbilt professor): “Greetings to my Contemporaries” — “Dear Premier Nikita S. Khrushchev: I am writing you in order to give you my most sincere greetings. If I could see you personally, I wouldn’t hesitate to tell you how wonderful it was that such a distinguished guest visited the United States. Also, I would like to send regards to your fellow citizens—the scientists of Russia—for their successful launching of the moon rocket.
“I wish to live in peace with your nation. Why must we fight a war? (As Shirley remembers it, this sentence read: “We teenagers of today want to live our lives when we get bigger. Why can’t we have peace?)
“I hope that when you return to Russia, you will keep us in your heart, and that you will think of us as your ever lasting friends. It would be wonderful to see you, your family, and the President. Give my regards to the teenagers (Pravda translated “teenagers” as “contemporaries”) of Russia. I am 14 years old. I am a freshman at Howard school in Nashville. I like to study in this school. ~ Your eternal friend, Shirley Mayberry, Nashville, Tennessee.
“With the publication of the letter—quite unusual for Pravda—Shirley has become a celebrity in Nashville. She’s interested in civics and government, and plans to work her way through college and major in political science. After that, her ambition is to be the first woman president of the United States.
“With the start she has, she might make it. At any rate, she has had a good lesson in government, a lot of fun, and possibly made some contribution to international understanding.”
So how did Shirley fare after that? I wish I could tell you whether she attended college, as she’d planned, or what future occupation she may have worked at, but I cannot. What I do know is that when she passed away last year, her obituary had this to say, in part: She was married over 55 years, and her husband had preceded her in death. “Shirley had a generous heart and spirit which was shown daily in her words and actions. She was affectionately known as “Mimi” by neighbors, friends, her children and grandchildren. She was a blessing to her children and her grandchildren. “Mimi” always had an outpouring of love by those that knew her.”
Sometimes obituaries do not give a complete picture of a person’s life, but even if Shirley had spent her entire adult life as a housewife and mother—there is no nobler profession. And it sounds like Shirley had a great life!
