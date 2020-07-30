In 1965 a reader inquired of the McLean County News staff where the geographic center of McLean County was, and so far as they knew, the center of the county had never been officially established. Then-publisher, Landon Wills, put his number three son, Robert, to work on it. Landon reported that after a period of systematic (not scientific or mathematical) research, Robert concluded that the geographic center of McLean County was on Second Street, in front of Baker’s Camp, in Rumsey. They determined that they would stick with that conclusion until someone came along with a more scientific answer.
It was also noted that the geographic center may be far different from the center of population. Livermore, on the far eastern border of the county, was the most populous city in McLean County (and remains so today), and Island also sat on the eastern edge. The most sparsely populated area was the “western neck” around Beech Grove—“so the center of population would no doubt be eastward from the geographic center.”
After reading that, I was curious about Baker’s Camp (as I had never heard about it before), so I searched for any newspaper articles that mentioned it. I read it had tourist cabins, but nothing went into detail about when they were built, or what all was offered to guests at the camp. Outings for Baker’s Camp were mentioned in newspapers from 1931 on. Here is a sampling of the events there, and who attended: Twenty girls from the Drakesboro Baptist Church Girls’ Auxiliary camped there a few days in 1931; the J.B. Powells and the William Gillies and children spent several days there fishing in 1931; a reunion of the Wilson family was held in 1936; the Rumsey 4-H Club met there in 1937 to elect officers, and later in the year they held a marshmallow roast there; there were family reunions held in 1940 for the C.S. Vickers family, and the J.B. Hayes family, and in 1948 the Hoagland Family Reunion was held there; the Rumsey Homemaker’s Club picnicked there in 1940, and the Oak Grove Homemaker’s Club held their annual picnic there in 1949; the McLean County Homemakers held their annual county picnic and International Day program there during the 1940s; Mr. & Mrs. C.M. Bennett entertained with a picnic supper in honor of Mrs. Bennett’s brother, Technical Sergeant Aaron Phillips, who was home on a furlough from the Mediterranean area in 1944; a birthday supper was held for Mrs. Karl Kerrick and family there in 1950; and a birthday dinner for Jimmie Tudor in 1951; Mr. & Mrs. H.C. “Newt” Spicer celebrated their 50th anniversary there with a family picnic in 1955 (they were married in 1905, sitting in their buggy on the Rumsey levee); and the Rumsey Methodist Church held a homecoming dinner there in 1960.
From the Rumsey community news article of July 21, 1960, Josephine Crunk wrote the following, “The church dinner at Baker’s Camp Sunday was well attended. Dinner was served on the picnic tables under the trees, along the river bank with plenty of chairs and benches for those who wished to sit down. We were glad to have visitors from Towers and Shutts Chapel. Everyone enjoyed the bountiful dinner and the wonderful fellowship.”
In 1973 the former Baker’s Camp was the proposed site for a boat ramp in Rumsey, below the dam. The ramp was to be constructed with donations from fishermen, boating enthusiasts, or anyone that wanted to see a boat ramp in Rumsey.
A 1985 article mentioned that Ralph L. Doss, Sr. had moved to Rumsey the year before, and bought the old Baker’s Camp from Garnett “Doc” Baker. Doss and his wife, Ethel, planned on renovating the property into a campground. I found no mention of the camp after that. Does anyone have any recollections of Baker’s Camp? If so, please let me know.
Just a reminder that the Museum’s Grand Opening for August 8 has been canceled, due to COVID-19 concerns, and limitations on the number of people that could attend. The Museum and the Treasure House are still open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Treasure House hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Museum hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please provide your own mask to enter both facilities. If you would like to donate items to the Treasure House, please bring them to the Treasure House volunteers during their hours of operation. Please note that they are not currently accepting any books.
The Museum is located at 540 Main Street, Calhoun, and our mailing address is P.O. Box 291, Calhoun KY 42327. You can reach us at the Museum by emailing info@mcleancountykymuseum.org, or by calling 270-499-5033. If we are not in, please leave a voicemail message, and we will get back with you as soon as we can. We hope to see you soon at the Museum!
