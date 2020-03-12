Following is the history of how the McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center came to be. This information is courtesy of Euleen Rector Rickard, longtime museum volunteer, officer, curator, museum news writer, supporter, etc.
The McLean County History & Genealogy Museum located in Calhoun, Kentucky and West Central Kentucky Family Research Association located in Owensboro, Kentucky merged to become the McLean County History Museum & Regional Family Research Center in Calhoun in August 2014.
West Central Kentucky Family Research Association (WCKFRA), the oldest of the two organizations, was formed in Owensboro, Kentucky in May 1968. McLean County resident, Elizabeth Cox and Mrs. Henry Alford, Michael Edgeworth and Thomas Westerfield of Daviess County met in the Westerfield home for a discussion on genealogy, and acting as a temporary Board of Directors, they drew up a constitution and contacted others to meet again in June.
In June, with 11 persons meeting, acting president Thomas Westerfield read the constitution and explained the purpose of the organization. Those present became charter members, paid an annual membership fee and adopted the constitution by a unanimous vote. A mailing list of about 250 was compiled from personal friends and other sources, and invitations for the July meeting were sent.
On July 12, 1968 twenty-five assembled for the third meeting of the organization. Thomas Westerfield, president, Michael Edgeworth, vice president, Mrs. Henry Alford, secretary, Mrs. James Davis, treasurer and board members were elected unanimously. All agreed to extend the charter membership date until the August meeting, which resulted in 79 charter members.
For years the organization flourished through membership, book sales and other means. A large inventory of family history and genealogy was accumulated, a newsletter was published and quarterly meetings with speakers who spoke on both history and genealogy were developed. The collection was greatly enhanced when the late publisher Sam McDowell’s entire library was given to the organization. The membership increased and people seeking their family history came from miles around. It was a working organization.
On Jan. 3, 2000, Owensboro was hit by a tornado and the WCKFRA building was damaged. It was a trying time, taking fortitude and many volunteer hours to salvage and move everything to another location…and other moves were made before it was permanently located. The 2000 decade was trying for its dedicated members, as rent in the permanent location was high, and interest was declining. In late 2010 the members felt they could no longer sustain it. In compliance with their by-laws, the organization was required to give their assets to a non-profit organization, and the McLean County History and Genealogy Museum was chosen to receive them.
The McLean County History and Genealogy Museum was formed in Calhoun in late 1999. After a career in the military and a successful business in Washington D.C., Jim Hansford returned to his native McLean County, met at the Lighthouse Restaurant with a small group of interested people, and began its development. With the help of County attorney Bill Quisenberry, the Articles of Incorporation were adopted and registered with the state on Jan. 31, 2000, making the organization officially the McLean County History and Genealogy Museum. The first officers were Jim Hansford, president, Helen Anderson, vice president, Euleen Rickard, secretary, Dorothy Pinkston, treasurer, and Mildred Iglehart, Alvin Rickard, Walter Taylor, Don Wilson, directors.
Interest gradually grew, but nothing was established for collecting genealogy and artifacts until June 2001, when the Livermore Library allowed the organization to put a file cabinet in their facility. With volunteers, Helen Anderson and Euleen Rickard receiving and filing genealogy, the cabinet was soon filled and documents piled up alongside it…and artifacts were being offered. It was evident that a facility to house the growing gifts was needed, so members began looking for a building or a house.
In January 2002 member Virginia Davis told the board of the Prentice Smith house and Adrian Peak, a friend of Mr. Smith, talked with him about the property. On July 7, 2002, Mr. Prentice Smith and his daughter Mary Ann Stevenson donated the property that was his home from 1933, to the museum. Located at 540 Main Street, Calhoun, Kentucky it once stood where the present courthouse now stands. It was rich in history, having been built before the Civil War. In 1946, Mrs. Jennie Leachman, born in 1860, wrote, “The old two-story house where Prentice Smith now lives was moved (1871) to its present location from the lot where the courthouse now stands. It was moved along Main Street by oxen. I saw it moved, and it was the home of Mr. and Mrs. Loyd Gates, one of our early lawyers, the father of Dr. Hugh Gates, whose mother was Irene Calhoon Gates, the daughter of John Calhoon, for whom the city was named.”
For 12 years the house had been unoccupied. It was leaking like a sieve and panes from the windows on the north side were falling out. The board presented the condition of the house to Mayor Wiggin and the Calhoun city council, and they put on a roof and volunteers installed new windows.
Following an inspection by the Kentucky Heritage Council and an Owensboro architectural firm, it was deemed worthy for the museum. Volunteers cleaned three rooms, moved the file cabinet and boxes of unfiled documents from Livermore, gathered and displayed artifacts that were given, and on August 25th it officially opened with a celebration of Mr. Smith’s 95th birthday. Mr. Smith died peacefully in his sleep on July 25, 2004, one month before his 97th birthday. At that time, the building next door that had served as his appliance shop was given to the museum. It has been renovated and is now known as the “Treasure House” where volunteers sell donated items to support the museum.
Through the years the house had been renovated and artifacts housed in five rooms and two rooms serving for history and genealogy records. There was no room for the WCKFRA forty year history and genealogy collection that the museum had accepted. Another location had to be found.
For a nominal fee, members Doug and Sandy Wood allowed the museum to rent a building that had once served as a hardware store. It was a perfect size and a good location. In January 2011, museum member David Scott and his brother, Larry, moved the entire contents of WCKFRA from Owensboro to Calhoun, and the museum’s history and genealogy was brought from the Smith house, merging the two organizations’ history and genealogy.
For a time WCKFRA operated under that name, and the museum continued under its name, until the process of merger was officially completed in July 2014. With the merger completed, it became the McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center.
Knowing that the Regional Family Research Center location was a temporary one, a fund was started to build an addition behind the museum. According to Secretary Galena Fulkerson’s March 9, 2011 minutes of the general meeting, an estimated cost of $200,000 for an addition had been received. Through fundraising and monetary gifts, after seven years in the temporary location, there was enough money to begin building. In the summer of 2018 Warner Construction put the building under roof. Then with some paid help and many hours of volunteering, the wiring, drywalling, lighting, flooring, etc., it was finally brought to fruition, ready to move into.
On Jan. 18, 2020 the move began with volunteers moving and placing everything from the hardware store building in the new addition. Early members looked forward to the day when all artifacts, history and genealogy would be under one roof, and now, after 20 years, their dreams have come true.
A dedication of the new building will be held on April 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the McLean County History Museum and Regional Family Research Center, 540 Main Street, Calhoun, Kentucky. The public is welcome.
