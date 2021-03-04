The following is an editorial published in the McLean County News in January 1961—60 years ago. Then-Editor, Landon Wills, was always one to promote all things local: buying local, building more homes and starting new businesses in the county, and making it so that the younger generation would have a place to live and a job available—in McLean County—when they finished school. And one other thing—to take pride in your county, and not be ashamed of it; Wills seemed to be a man ahead of his time. The editorial is titled, “If McLean County is good enough to live in, brag about it a little.”
“In the New Year edition of his Hickman Courier, Editor Ro Gardner had an idea that McLean Countians would do well to consider. Gardner started off by noting that his town had survived wars, yellow fever epidemics, and crusading editors. Then he contends: ‘Our greatest need during 1961 is to adopt a positive attitude about our town.’ We believe that would apply equally well to McLean County.
You know, somewhere back in the dear, dead past beyond recall, some thoughtless person applied the term ‘pauper county’ to several of the counties of Kentucky. Perhaps at the time it was a popular description. We have heard legislators stand up in the House of Representatives and say that so-and-so county was a ‘pauper county’ and so deserved certain special consideration from the state government. Happily that day is largely past. Many state programs have largely eliminated the need for the term pauper counties. But some seem to want to hang on to it, and hope that if they give the impression that McLean is a pauper county we will get some special favor.
Thankfully, that day is past. The good old system of private enterprise is still working to the extent that the prize goes to the strongest. In the 1960s, the county that gets most new business, the most new job opportunities, will be the county that shows the most go-ahead. The county that shows initiative, spirit, energy and co-operation will win the prize.
So let’s quit complaining and start bragging. We don’t need to be ashamed of the name of McLean County, True, we have our deficiencies. But so has every other town and county. We should remember those shortcomings, and spend our time and energy trying to correct them. But at the same time, we need to remember our advantages, and talk about them. As Ro suggests, in 1961 let’s talk about our county like a father would about a brand new baby.
Let’s tell people about our good schools. Show them the new high school buildings at Livermore and Calhoun and the agriculture building at Sacramento. Tell about the plans for still more new buildings, so that all our children will be well-housed. Tell about the improvements in teacher training and equipment and the hopes the Board of Education has for more progress.
Tell people about our Health Center, as good as any in the state. Show them the new hospital, as nice as anybody’s, and tell them about the co-operation that built it. Tell the people you see about the Calhoun Lions Club and the county fair it conducts every year. Tell about the dental clinic sponsored by the Lions to provide dental care for all school children in the county.
Let your friends know about the Livermore Chamber of Commerce that includes many of the energetic men of the county, and the festival it sponsors, and the projects it encourages. Don’t let neighbors forget about the Sacramento Lions Club and the community projects it has brought—the telephone service, fire truck, water plant. Remind people of recent improvements in Calhoun—the lock and dam, the land-fill project, the new gas system, the new streets, the new bank building, new businesses.
Ask strangers if they know of other towns that are moving forward like Livermore, with its new fire truck, new fire house, its civil defense program, its plans for an enlarged water system, its rebuilt gas system. Beech Grove can boast of new black-top streets and new lights and Island is proud of neat new post office equipment.
Take your visitors on a tour of the county and show them the fine farms, the new farm homes, the cattle barns and grain bins, egg-factories and farrowing houses. Last, but not least, remind everyone you see that McLean County is in the heart of the Valley of Promise, astraddle of Green River, on top of a coal field, with plenty of willing labor, and close to the source of supply and seat of demand of many important products.
If you know anything wrong with McLean County, do something to improve it. There are plenty of people working on it who will be glad to have you join them. The rest of the time, think and talk about the good things about the county. There are enough of them to make a pretty good showing until we can do more.”
There are many local organizations here in the county for you to join or just help out, so that you can “be the change that you want to see” in McLean County. Get involved!
