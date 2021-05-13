As we approach Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, I thought it would be interesting to see how this day was celebrated, over a few different years, in McLean County.
From the McLean County News on May 29, 1931: Decoration Program: “The American Legion of McLean County will hold decoration services for deceased comrades at the Island, Kentucky cemetery next Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock. Bugle call will assemble the Legionnaires at the Island depot, from whence they will march to the Methodist cemetery, where the following program will be given: Oversea Medley—Island Orchestra; Prayer—Post Chaplain; Preamble of American Legion—By Post No. 64; Talk—Rev. Southerland; General Pershing March—Island Orchestra; Talk—D.C. Ross; Under the Double Eagle—Island Orchestra; Why Are We Here?—B.J. Coke; National Anthem—Island Orchestra; Firing Squad—Company “K;” Taps—Bugler Smith. All Civil War, Spanish-American War and World War veterans are requested to take part in the program. The service will be under the auspices of James Bethel Gresham Post No. 64 of the American Legion.”
From the NEWS on May 31, 1962, editor Landon Wills had this to say: “Judging from appearances, memorial thoughts ran a very poor second to thoughts of recreation and speeding cars as 1962’s Decoration Day passed into history Wednesday. Except for the decoration of graves in the Livermore area by the American Legion and Boy Scouts, there was no public observance of the day whatever reported to the NEWS. A few mentioned their feeling that the true spirit of Memorial Day is lost in thoughts of escapism—going, playing, listening to an automobile race. Outside of these few, nobody seemed to care much. Reports from the cities, too, were that there were fewer public services of a Memorial Day tone, and fewer people who took the trouble to attend those services.
Decoration Day, Memorial Day or whatever you want to call it, was originated as a day to honor the memory of war dead. Later it became a day set aside to decorate the graves of all deceased family and friends. But now it seems to be losing all its significance as either one. Why is it? Are we just too frantic, too passionate to go, play and worship speed? Are we becoming too passive, too indifferent, too glued to the boob-tube? Or is it that we just don’t figure the dead are worth remembering anymore?”
And finally, from the May 23, 2002 NEWS, in a VFW article written by Janet Mishler and Richard Crabtree: The McLean County VFW would again conduct Memorial Day services at the newly restored War Memorial at the Calhoun Cemetery. Pastors from local churches had been invited to attend and give opening and closing prayers. Sgt. Norman Pickering would officiate, with Major J. Michael Mishler as the featured speaker, and all were invited to attend.
Included in the article was the following: “Over the years many people have brought some very moving messages to the crowd, but the one who touched me the most was from Brother Jim Coin of Calhoun. Jim, a fellow member of our post, was a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge during WWII. Of the men who first formed his unit, only he and one other member survived. He told how as a young and green country boy he and his fellow soldiers trained together, went overseas together, went through many horrible and terrible experiences together, and how one by one the enemy claimed their lives. Why God chose him among so many equally fine men, he did not know. Every day of his life after that he remembered their sacrifices and he thanked Almighty God for His mercy for sparing him. Memorial Day meant a great deal more to Brother Jim than just a three-day weekend to party and have a good time. Brother Jim is no longer with us, having recently departed this life, but for him and all those who did so much to guarantee our freedom, we dedicate and solemnly celebrate this day.”
In addition to the Memorial Day Service at Calhoun Cemetery in 2002, the local Lions clubs lined the city streets with American flags, and faithful members of the American Legion purchased and reverently placed flags to mark each of the graves of our many fallen heroes at the Calhoun Cemetery. Calhoun Baptist Church also held a Memorial Day service the day prior. It sounds like 2002 more than made up for the seeming indifference of Memorial Day in 1962 in McLean County.
F3c (U.S. Navy Fireman Third Class) Welborn Lee “Tiddly” Ashby, 1917-1941, son of Mr. and Mrs. Otis Welborn Ashby of Centertown, was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941 while serving aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia. A native of Centertown, he was Ohio County’s first victim of WWII. For almost 80 years Ashby remained unidentified, and was buried at the Courts of the Missing, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. In late 2019 his remains were positively identified, and his burial was scheduled and then subsequently canceled, due to COVID. His burial has been rescheduled for this Memorial Day, May 31, 2021. A service at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, at 1 p.m., will be followed by a graveside ceremony at the Centertown Cemetery. The ceremony will include full military honors, followed by a “Missing Man” flyover by Smoke on Aviation. All are invited to attend.
Thanks to Scott Hillard for mowing the grass at the Museum and Treasure House last week. We appreciate you volunteering your time! The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call the Museum at 270-499-5033, or email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. I wish everyone a great week!
