Each week I look through old newspapers, and a few weeks ago I came across an article about an annual coon supper in McLean County. Not being from a southern state, originally, I wasn’t familiar with this “delicacy” (and still am not), but it piqued my interest. Perusing Owensboro newspapers, I saw that coon suppers were mentioned as far back as 1894, and for many years the Owensboro Sportsmen’s Club held a big annual coon supper, as well. Arkansas and Tennessee had some large annual coon suppers, too, and they were political fundraisers—but not too many areas announced coon suppers, if they were even held in many other locations.
In 1951 the McLean County Coon Hunters Association began gathering annually to enjoy “fellowship and friendship” and partake of barbecued raccoon—hereinafter referred to as coon. Alfred Miller, of Sacramento, was on the association committee, was a one-time president of the organization, and was instrumental in the founding and continuation of the annual coon supper. James “Hickory Bill” Simmons, owner of Hickory Bill’s Farm Store, the Southern States Agency in the Sac area, hosted the suppers at his store in Sacramento. The hunters provided the barbecued coon, and the wives provided the sides to complete the meal.
From the January 1960 meal, this was written, “More than 250 coon hunters, women and children ate coon and swapped stories at the annual coon supper of the Coon Hunters Association at Hickory Bill’s Farm Store here Saturday night. They came from TN, IL, IN and KY to eat 55 barbecued coons, salads, vegetables and desserts. In addition to coon, there was barbecued pork and mutton. The crowd spilled out of Hickory Bill’s shopping area into the storeroom. In the storeroom the hunters told their stories. “We have no liars here,” Hickory Bill said. “All the coon stories are, uh, true.” This included the one about the coon dog who would bring back coons to fit the drying board, Hickory Bill said. According to the story, the dog’s master would show him a board upon which the coonskin could be stretched for drying, and the dog would go into the woods and tree a coon just the right size for the board. “Fine dog,” association President Alfred Miller, said. “One day, though, he saw his master fooling around with an ironing board. That dog ran into the woods and hasn’t been back since. Guess he’s still looking.”
By 1961 or 1962 the supper attendance had outgrown Hickory Bill’s Farm Store, and the location was moved to the Sacramento School lunchroom. By this time the organization was now called the McLean and Hopkins County Coon Hunters Association. The 1963 supper was reported thusly, “To whet the appetite of 350 to 400 coon hunters, wives, children and friends were 45 barbecued coons (these must have been larger coons), four pork shoulders, salads, baked beans, pies, cakes and many other dishes too numerous to mention. Present were representatives of 12 counties and out of state, some traveling as far as 150 miles. Hickory Bill was master of ceremonies.”
The last mention of the annual coon suppers in the McLean County News was in 1966. That appears to have been the end of the tradition, but every now and then, if you were lucky, coon could be found on the menu. One 1971 ad offered this at the American Legion Post 64 in Calhoun, “Free supper of fried rabbit, hot biscuits and gravy, and barbecued coon.”
Interestingly, in the social column in late February 1974, it was mentioned that “Al (Alfred) and Faye Miller entertained about 35 coon hunters and their wives with a barbecued chicken dinner at Al’s camp on the river. Each one brought a covered dish, and enjoyed the get-together.” So it was kind of like a small-scale coon dinner, without the coon. Could be the coon hunters didn’t have a very successful season, or maybe most had retired from the sport, or perhaps—just perhaps, the wives made the call, and coon was out and chicken was in…at least for that evening.
Both the Museum and the Treasure House reopened June 8, and are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PLEASE provide your own mask to enter both the Treasure House and the Museum; at the present time it is a requirement to wear a mask to enter and shop in the Treasure House, as well as to tour through or do research in the Museum. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter, and we look forward to seeing you!
Our rescheduled date for the Grand Opening and Open House is Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., barring any unforeseen circumstances. The Grand Opening ceremony will start at 10 a.m., and following that we’ll have an Open House, where everyone can go through and tour the museum and the new museum addition. We hope you will be able to come out and join us.
Our annual meeting that was scheduled for June 8 was postponed. Although we were able to open our doors that day, we could not have more than 10 people in attendance, for any function. The annual meeting has been moved to our next quarterly program, which is scheduled for Monday, September 21 at 6 p.m. Mr. Keith Yates, who was scheduled to be our speaker on June 8, will now give his presentation at our December quarterly program.
You can reach us at the Museum by emailing info@mcleancountykymuseum.org, or by calling 270-499-5033. If we are not in, please leave a voicemail message, and we will get back with you as soon as we can. Wishing everyone a safe week, and hope to see you soon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.