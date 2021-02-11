In 1992, nearly 30 years ago, the McLean County News did a month-long series on women in the county working jobs traditionally held by men. Here are the four women they showcased:
Two weeks prior to the beginning of the 1991-1992 school year, Island teacher Judith Wood applied for the position of head teacher, which had just been vacated by Ed Bidwell, upon his retirement. A native of Webster County, Wood had completed three years at Murray State University when she married Buddy Wood at age 19, and in 1962 the couple moved to McLean County. The following year she entered Kentucky Wesleyan College, and while a student there was asked to teach part-time at Calhoun Elementary because of a shortage of teachers in the county. She took on that challenge, and graduated from Wesleyan with her B.A. in 1965, soon thereafter having the first of her two children. (Wood also received her Master’s from WKU in 1981.) She continued teaching, and ended up full-time at Island School in 1969. Upon getting the head teacher job in 1991, Wood “began her successful role as head teacher with flying colors.” She served in dual roles as head teacher and as a science teacher. “Since we didn’t have a lot to work with, I had to make the best with what I had,” she explained. As a head teacher, Wood said she had one main objective. “I want a solution to every problem and that the answer be the best it can.” Wood remained in charge at Island School until it closed for good in 1995.
Kathy Bolton, of Livermore, had been working in IGA’s meat department for 13 years. She said she learned how to cut and prepare meat from watching former IGA butcher, T.C. Owen. Prior to working at IGA, Bolton was employed at The Lantern in Livermore for three years before it closed. One day Art Peercy came to her and asked her if she’d like to work in the meat department. Accepting the challenge, she went from packaging meat to being head of the meat department. As head of the meat department, Bolton’s job included the supervision of several employees in the department and being head butcher. On an average week, Bolton estimated they prepared 300-400 pounds of chicken and 1,600 pounds of ground beef during a sale week. The only extra help Bolton received in learning how to prepare meat was from an IGA meat-cutting handbook. The rest of her training was from observation. “I can learn easier from watching than I can from a book,” she explained. For Bolton, the job as butcher had been rewarding, and she offered this advice for any other women interested in the butcher business. “Be patient and be prepared for hard work.”
Claire Muster, a native of McLean County, married Bill Muster at age 17. A few months later he headed off to serve in WWII, and Claire and Eunice, her mother-in-law, were left to tend to the duties of the funeral home, along with a handful of volunteers. With the return of her husband in 1946, and their son, John IV’s birth shortly thereafter, Claire decided to complete her high school education. Between correspondence courses and a typing class at Calhoun High School, Claire received her diploma. In 1957 Claire registered with the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors, and after serving a mandatory three-year apprenticeship and studying long nights, Claire received her certification as a licensed funeral director. While running the funeral home, both Claire and Bill were ambulance drivers and emergency medical technicians. The only medical training available for Claire to take at the time was first aid, offered by the Red Cross, and a nurse’s aide training course. Involved in the funeral business for over 49 years, when asked if she would ever retire, Claire answered simply, “You just don’t know when to quit or how to.”
Frances “Teri” Craig, of Calhoun, had been employed as a state road crew worker for five years, and said she had enjoyed every minute of it. Craig began her state employment as a toll attendant on the Western Kentucky Parkway, where she worked for five years. When the state closed the toll booths, Craig was offered a job with the road department. She said she was not at all nervous about the new challenges that awaited her. On the contrary, she was anxious to meet the job head-on. For two and a half years she was a flagger. During those years, Craig said she got a lot of strange looks, along with a lot of whistles, which she took as a compliment. In 1992 she mainly drove a dump truck, and was part of a floating crew, which worked in 11 different counties. Craig said there was a bit of excitement every day in her work, whether it be the county she would work in, or the type of job they had to do. As the smallest worker in the floating crew, at 5-foot-5, Craig also had the added responsibility to do jobs that required someone her size. One time she had to crawl upside down, underneath a cross drain tile in Union County, to set some cement in place. In her spare time, Craig enjoyed fishing, horseback riding, and just simply being outdoors.
