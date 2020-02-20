Searching for your family is like being Sherlock Holmes! You find one clue, like a person’s maiden name, and it leads you to another clue, like the person’s parents. Then you have to study the clues, or the names, and also the history of the person and his or her locale. The birth records can hopefully give you the mother’s name. The certificate can also give the father. But those records did not start until 1911. So if the person was born before that you have to think of another way to find a clue.
The census records starting with the 1850 to 1940, lists all the people in the household. The 1950 Census should, hopefully, be out in a couple of years, or less! The census records before the 1850 lists the name of only the head of household. The rest of the family are only numbered- 3 males under 10, 1 male 10 to 15, and so on. So, like Sherlock Holmes, you have to find other clues. Gravestones in cemeteries, many which are on Findagrave.com can also give clues!
Before the internet and www.rootsweb.com , www.Usgenweb.com, and www.ancestry.com came along, the place to be is at the courthouse! Even now, that is the place to go for many of the records you need to find another clue! They have deeds, and wills, and marriages, and you always hope that they had a fight with a neighbor! A fight with a neighbor or someone in the county always has a lot of paperwork! Those records are there in the courthouse!
Hopefully your person’s father had a lot of land and he gave land or even a horse to all the kids! One of my ancestor divided his land among all of his sons, and to each of the five girls he gave money, plus one received a couple of horses and the saddles and bridles that went with them, and another received a horse and a buggy and the harness! Still another daughter received the bedroom furniture and the bedding, and the family Bible! One girl received the pots and pans and spinning wheel, and the youngest received the weaving loom and china dishes, and silverware. Best of all, the father had named his wife, who was deceased, and he names all the children!
But we had one ancestor who ordered the land to be divided equally between all of his five children, with his wife to have the house until she passes away, or marries again. He didn’t name his wife or the children! Talk about wanting to strangle him! Sherlock Holmes would not be happy!
Another relative had married her second husband, and later when he died, they had a sale for everything in the household. Because she was a woman, she had to buy her bedding, pots and pans and other dishes, sewing items and spinning wheel back. Several of her kin bought a lot of her things and gave them to her. The sale names her and the kin who purchased items at the sale!
By the way, do you know what a consort is? It was on a tombstone in a McLean County cemetery, and the man who found it called me to see what that meant! That’s one of those clues you have to watch out for! Consort means companion, which usually means a wife back in the “olden days”! It also means that her husband was alive when she died. If he had been dead, it would have “relict of”. That’s an old word for widow.
In the early days of the settlement of Kentucky, you could trace the families in the community in Virginia or the Carolinas where your ancestor lived. Families from one area traveled down the Wilderness Road, or the Warrior’s Path and settled in the same area in Kentucky. In my case my father’s people settled in Pulaski County by 1800. I found them in the tax records! Then in 1821 they packed up again (they went missing on the tax list) and went to the area now known as the Butler County and Edmonson County area, and along the creek known as Big Reedy Creek! Many of the neighbors traveled with them, for safety and to help each other. Many of the families, including my Willis and Embry, the Nashes, Millers, Woosleys, and Tomes came to McLean County soon after the 1900 Census, searching for new timber to cut. We have been here every since, except for some stray wanderers who went to some other state for land. They are found on the tax lists and the census records!
The Regional Family Research Center will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Treasure House is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our next meeting will be March 9th at 6:00 at the Family Research Center behind the History Museum. You can enter through the two metal doors on the porch and go straight into the Research Center. The program will be presented by Doc Hugh Wilhite! He always presents a good program! Everyone is welcome.
