Camp Wekenboca continues from last week: Mr. Newton Parrish, physical director of the camp, said in 1915, “About the only trouble being experienced is that the boys are running, swimming and playing all sorts of games, until they are almost forced to eat the frying pans, in order to get their fill. The boys are eating like ‘Turks,’ and it’s mighty hard to fill the demand regardless of the great supply of food we brought along with us.” That same month an “Owensboro Day” was observed, where parents of the Owensboro boys at camp were able to visit the camp, eat their meals with the boys, and take a swim, if they desired to.
Great interest was taken by the boys in the daily Bible study, and on Sundays during the 1916 camp sessions, following chapel hour the boys took a barge trip to Airdrie Hill.
Military discipline was enforced throughout the entire period at Camp Wekenboca. “The latest innovation in the way of a guard house is the ‘Hot-End club.’ The camp rules are numerous and strenuous and provide that no splashing of water; no “rocking the boat;” no swiping of foods; nor any misconduct that would discredit any well-bred youngster, should be allowed. For the violation of the “laws” the lad will be attended to with a board wielded by the camp keeper, which has a hot end on it. There are many members of the “Hot-End club.”
“Another feature that makes the lads step is the ‘booby tent.’ To the crowd of boys who keep the most disorderly tent it falls to have to wash the dishes during the day. For the best kept tent, the inmates will receive double dessert. Physical Director Parrish reports that this feature is causing the camp keeper much trouble in ascertaining just what tent is kept the most orderly.”
Athletics were a part of daily camp life, with the Green river but 100 yards from the camp. “Every morning and evening this memorable stream is literally dotted with youngsters who have enjoyed the pleasure of learning to swim while encamped at Wekenboca.” In the first Water Day event of 1916, “little Edgar Rogers,” of Owensboro, outswam his competitors by crossing the river 35 times. M.I. Ogden was second to Rogers with 33 trips across the water. Baseball Day saw the “camp team” defeated by the nearby Equality team, 9-6. The previous year they played Livermore teams, and were defeated then, as well. That final day of camp was Athletic Day, with a large local crowd witnessing the event, and included the baseball games, tennis tourney, and a track meet, which included races (relay, obstacle, potato, etc.), jumps, baseball throw and more. An exciting end to a great week at camp!
Sadly, there is no mention of Camp Wekenboca after 1916. I’m sure that many of the boys that attended camp there, “one of the most popular camps in Kentucky,” had fond memories for life. As one large group of boys returning home one year said, this year’s camp was the “best ever,” and they had never had a better time.
My thanks to Clark Towery, who first saw the photo of Camp Wekenboca, which got me started researching it! Work continues on the Treasure House addition. The exterior work is done, and the interior work will hopefully be completed within a month’s time. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To reach us at the Museum you can call 270-499-5033, or email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. I wish everyone a great week!
