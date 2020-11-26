The night of Saturday, March 17, 1923 a fight broke out in an Island pool hall. At the end of the fight, a young man lay dead on the pool hall floor. Lewis Weightman submitted to arrest by Marshall W.R. Settlemeyer, of Island, immediately after the shooting. He remained under guard until Sunday morning, when Sheriff Clay Roberts, of Calhoun, took charge of him on a murder warrant, after the coroner’s jury returned its verdict.
The deceased was Ira Casey, a 20-year-old miner, of Island. Previous trouble between the two men is said to have been the cause of the killing. Weightman, 30, managed the pool room, the most popular place in the little town, for Wallace Kirtley. Casey entered the pool room and was ordered out by Weightman. Weightman claimed to have warned Casey not to come in the pool room while he was on duty.
Casey refused to leave and some words passed between the men, the evidence at the coroner’s jury disclosed, when Weightman struck Casey on the head with a cue stick. The blows stunned Casey, and he staggered toward Weightman, who then fired three shots into Casey’s body at close range, killing him instantly.
Casey was survived by his mother and three brothers, all living at Island. He was buried in the Island cemetery Sunday afternoon. Weightman, married with a family, bore a good reputation, and had never been in trouble, according to the officers of that community.
On March 20, Weightman was indicted by the grand jury in Calhoun, charged with the murder of Ira Casey. His trial was set for the first day of the July term of McLean circuit court, and he planned to make a plea of self-defense. On March 23 Lewis Weightman was released from custody on $5,000 bond, furnished by twelve prominent citizens of Island.
Louis Igleheart of Owensboro and Joe Miller of Calhoun were engaged as counsel for the defense. Miller Holland of Owensboro was engaged to assist Commonwealth Attorney Glover Cary and County Attorney Richard Alexander in the prosecution.
The trial began July 17 before Judge George S. Wilson, of Owensboro, in McLean circuit court. The jury was selected and the hearing of testimony for the prosecution occupied the entire afternoon, and was completed late that day. About thirty witnesses testified for the state. Some fifty or more witnesses had been summoned for the plaintiff. “According to the evidence introduced, Casey was a tubercular, and was unable to work. In going about places, he walked so that anyone who did not know him would think that he was attempting to pull a gun from his pocket.” This was the testimony of one or more witnesses for the commonwealth. One witness testified that Casey was ordered to leave the pool room, and that when he did not make any attempt to go that Weightman struck him and afterwards shot him three times.
The next morning’s session was taken up in hearing the testimony of witnesses for the defendant. It was proven that Casey had made threats against Weightman. When Weightman was deputy marshal he arrested Casey, and the latter, it was testified, had said he “would get even” with him. Witnesses testified that Casey had threatened to cut Weightman with a knife if he ever got a chance.
The jury considered the case for one hour, and reported after a half-hour’s consideration that it stood divided nine to three, and it was impossible to reach a verdict. Judge Wilson sent them to their room again, and after being out another half hour they reported they had agreed—finding the defendant not guilty.
The jurymen in the case were as follows: Joe Wick, Robert Howell, Lilburn Ray, R.E. Brown, T.S. Cromwell, Carl Brown, T.L. Tanner, T.C. Dame, Charles Smith, E.L. Algood, J.F. Moseley and S.A. Kirkland. The grand jury, then in session, was composed of the following members: V.T. Higgs, foreman; Calvin Puyear, B.G. Eaton, John Hines, I.L. Richard, N.E. Dodson, J.H. Irvin, Ed Wood, J.C. Layton, J.N. Borders, W.S. Mackey and Frank Brown. The case attracted a large number of people.
