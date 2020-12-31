As 2020 winds down, I thought I would check out some of the headlines and news throughout 1960—sixty years ago—from the McLean County News:
Building work continued on the McLean County Hospital, even during inclement weather. Mrs. Eunice Muster and Mrs. Sophia Haynes, the first two graduates of Calhoun High School, were the guests of honor at a dinner given by the Band Booster Club. As Eunice Whayne and Sophia Howdon, they made up the entire graduating class of 1915. Plans were made to re-open the Victory Theater in March, following a fire the previous May, that practically destroyed the building. Trudy Settle, Calhoun fourth-grader, won the McLean county spelling bee sponsored by the PTA—she is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Delbert Settle of Calhoun. In early March came the biggest snow since 1950, and the biggest March snow that anyone could remember. According to unofficial but careful local measurements, there was about 12 inches of the stuff.
Sheriff Lavern Willis and “alcoholic agents” destroyed a still that was found in a chicken house between Rumsey and Sacramento. The renter living on that property was arrested and charged with operating a still. The officers also found 19 gallons of finished whiskey. In early April, with still a bit of snow on the ground, the temperature in Calhoun was slightly over 100 degrees. The Calhoun Lions Club offered a $10 prize for the best slogan for Calhoun that was submitted—something “catchy” but meaningful, that could be placed on signs on the approaches to Calhoun.
Time was still mixed up in April. “The way it looks now, Livermore will be on fast time and the rest of the county, officially, at least, will be on slow time. And nearly all the towns around us will be on fast time.” (The time question was discussed at the previous Calhoun City Council meeting. After some discussion, it appeared that several present thought daylight saving time would be a good thing, but that farmers might object. It was finally concluded that any action should be county-wide, which meant it would have to be taken by the Fiscal Court.) McLean County shortly thereafter adopted “fast” time, to be effective May 8, while Livermore and the Guffy community were already observing it.
Calhoun was rated fifth best in state for community development. Miss Judith Anne Moore, daughter of Mrs. Arch Moore, Island, was named Dean of Women at Western KY State College, a new position on the Western staff. This marked the first time in the 54-year history of Western that a person had been so designated. The Island Methodist Church was awarded Rural Church of the Year for Kentucky, and their pastor, the Rev. George W. Phillips, accepted the silver trophy, awarded to the church, in Owensboro.
In late June, news came that work would begin “in 30 days” on the new west Kentucky superhighway—the start date actually meaning when the engineering would begin. The new road was to go from Paducah to the turnpike near Elizabethtown, and was to provide a safe, fast, convenient route to Louisville, Frankfort, Lexington, or other points east. It appeared likely that the road would pass within 10 miles of McLean County, whether north or south of it. Sandra Barrett was crowned Miss Kentucky Rural Electric Co-op of 1960 by Governor Bert Combs. The Louisville Times described Sandra as “a farm-grown beauty from Sacramento in McLean County.” She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sanders Barrett of Sacramento. McLean County lost 186 farms in five years, from 1954 to 1959—an 18% drop from 1954. The long-anticipated opening of Jay’s Drive-in occurred in November. And the 1960 census reported that McLean County had lost 666 residents—down from the 1950 count of 10,021 to 9,355.
The Museum's phone number is 270-499-5033. Our email is info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. We are also on Facebook at: McLean County KY History Museum & Regional Family Research Center. I wish everyone a happy New Year!
