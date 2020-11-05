The bell in the cupola of the McLean County Courthouse last rang on July 1, 1976, shortly before our country’s bicentennial, as workmen prepared to remove both the bell and the cupola from atop the courthouse. By the end of the next day, the task was complete, and the bell and cupola had been dismantled and brought down.
McLean County’s current courthouse was built in 1908, after the previous courthouse, located on the same site, burned. That courthouse also had a cupola. In 1976 Raymond Bennett, of Calhoun, reminisced about the bell that would eventually be placed atop the rebuilt courthouse. Bennett was working at the McLean County Hardware Co., and then-county judge, F.A. Lockery, bought the bell from the hardware store. Bennett went to Livermore to haul the bell to Calhoun. He recalled the time frame as being in the late teens or early 1920s. The bell weighed 2,250 pounds, and took up one boxcar at the L&N siding in Livermore. Using an old Army truck, he and Bill Short had to build scaffolds and hoist the bell onto the truck.
The bell sat in the hallway under the steps at the side entrance of the courthouse for three or four years, while they tried to find someone who was unafraid to raise the bell. They finally got A.O. “Lon” Oost to handle the task. Mr. Oost built a scaffold and used block and tackle lines and rope to raise the bell. He cut a hole in the ceiling and took the bell up through it. Speaking of Oost, Bennett said, “He just used manpower and horsepower. They didn’t have cranes back then like they used to take the bell down. They didn’t have heavy wagons or big trucks.”
In 1976, when they were working on removing the bell and cupola, many people reminisced about when Judge L.C. “Jack” Moody had the dome taken off the courthouse (off of the cupola). Judge Moody had served as county judge from 1947-1957, and when he was defeated in the 1957 election, some observers said that the loss was due, primarily, to his permitting the dome to be removed from the courthouse. (Why the dome was removed from the cupola is unknown to me.)
County officials had begun discussing the dismantling of the bell and cupola several weeks prior to their removal, when then-Magistrate Merlin Morehead discovered that a beam in the structure was broken. The framework supporting the bell was reportedly deteriorating, due to leaks and the weight of the bell. Then-County Judge Wilbur T. Lee said it was a dangerous situation, and something had to be done. The removal of the bell by crane went much quicker than it had taken to raise it into place.
What would become of the bell? Judge Lee said that would be for the court to decide. Apparently they decided to display it on the courthouse grounds, as in Nov. 1976 the bell was placed on a concrete pad on the front grounds of the courthouse, where it remains today. It was also given a coat of black Rust-oleum paint to help preserve it, and it was reported that a plaque giving a brief history of the bell was to be erected on the lawn. I did not find a plaque when I visited the bell recently.
I never did get a chance to see the courthouse when it had a cupola, dome and bell. It made quite a difference in the overall appearance of the building. It sure would be nice if we could have that atop the courthouse again!
If anyone has information about the dome being removed, or recollections of watching the bell and cupola, and/or the dome coming down, please call and leave a voicemail, or email info@mcleancountykymuseum.org.
The Museum and Treasure House remain closed this week (through Nov. 6), due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in McLean County, and our being in a red zone. We will know at week’s end if we can safely reopen next week, so please call the Museum, prior to heading over, to ensure we are open. The Museum number is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a safe week!
