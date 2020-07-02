Many readers may know that most of McLean County north of the Green River came out of Daviess County, and some may remember that Daviess County, itself, was created out of Ohio County in 1815. What many may not know is that Vienna (now Calhoun) was considered as a possible county seat location for the new county of Daviess.
Based on an account written during the 1890s by the former Circuit Judge Lucius P. Little, a local historian, and as reported in the Messenger-Inquirer, there was staunch opposition to the idea of a new county between the Green and Ohio rivers. The argument against it was that the population (not quite 2,000 at the time) was too small to pay for a courthouse and jail. Others, however, argued that it was too difficult to get to the courthouse in Hartford, across the two forks of Panther Creek and Rough River.
But those who wanted a new county won. One of them was Captain Moseley, a tavern proprietor, at the village then called Yellow Banks. He argued that the village had the brightest future of any town in western Kentucky, and that it deserved to be a county seat, even if a new county had to be created for it.
When Daviess County was created, six men were designated as commissioners to fix on a place for the permanent seat of justice, and were cautioned by the legislature to show “due regard to public conveniences, of water and situation, as it respects the capacity of the land in said county for sustaining a present and future population.”
Only two towns were considered seriously: Vienna and Yellow Banks. The final decision in favor of Yellow Banks came after leading citizens offered to donate two acres of ground on Frederica Street for a public square and sell land to pay for the cost of construction of the necessary public buildings. Yellow Banks, which at that time had no church, school or public building of any kind, became Rossborough, then Owensborough, and finally Owensboro, as we know it today.
The Messenger-Inquirer mused: “Had this offer not been made, it is possible that McLean County never would have been created, and that Vienna, that is, Calhoun, would today be the county seat of Daviess County.” Interesting to ponder what Calhoun would look like today, if that had indeed transpired.
Please save the date for the Grand Opening/Open House for the new museum addition; it will be held on Sat., August 8. The Grand Opening will be right at 10 a.m., and the Open House will continue until 2 p.m. We hope you’ll be able to join us, whether for the first time, or for a follow-up visit, to take a tour, or just to see what’s new. If you have not been to the museum in a couple of years, you’re in for a pleasant surprise!
Both the Museum and the Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Please note that on Friday, July 3rd the museum will be closed for the national holiday, however, the Treasure House will be open for business. The Treasure House hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please provide your own mask to enter both the Treasure House and the Museum. There is additional parking in the rear, which you can get to by driving through, between the Museum and the Treasure House. We ask that you PLEASE not leave items outside for the Treasure House. Please bring any drop-off items to the volunteers during their hours of operation. Currently the Treasure House is not accepting any books (and neither is the Help Office).
The Museum is located at 540 Main Street, Calhoun. You can reach us at the Museum by emailing info@mcleancountykymuseum.org, or by calling 270-499-5033. If we are not in, please leave a voicemail message, and we will get back with you as soon as we can. Wishing everyone a safe week, and hope to see you soon!
