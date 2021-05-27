Aileen Riley Minnich, a native of Livermore with vivid experiences in two World Wars, passed away Sept. 5, 1954 at an Owensboro hospital. Mrs. Minnich was 75 years old. She spent most of her early life in Livermore until she went to St. Louis to study nursing. The then Miss Riley went to the Philippines as an Army nurse in 1917, during WWI. At the end of the war she stayed in the islands, and married David L. Minnich, a well-to-do Manila businessman, in 1919.
They were still making their home in the Philippines when the Japanese invaded the islands in WWII. The Japanese burned their home, and Mr. Minnich was taken to the hills and cared for by “friendly natives,” and Mrs. Minnich was taken prisoner. Mr. Minnich was later killed, possibly by the Japanese. Mrs. Minnich was placed in the Santo Tomas concentration camp and held for three years. She was liberated by American troops in 1945 and spent some time in a veterans hospital in San Francisco. Following her release from the hospital, she returned to Owensboro, and resided there and in Calhoun (spending time with her sister, Mrs. Will [Christine] Atherton of Calhoun), up until her death.
An interesting coincidence was reported from experience. One day Mrs. Minnich was relating the story of her imprisonment to Lee Robertson, who saw service in the Philippines. She said, “You have no idea how thrilled we were when the U.S. tanks knocked down the gates of the prison camp.” “Yes,” said Robertson, “I was driving one of those tanks.”
Mrs. Minnich was a member of the American Legion posts in Calhoun, and Evansville, Ind. Funeral services were held at the Pleasant Hope Baptist Church, McLean County, conducted by the Rev. James P. Burch, pastor. A military service at the grave was conducted by Comd. W.T. White and other members of the James Bethel Gresham Post, American Legion. Livermore Boy Scout, Bobby Johnson, served as bugler.
I thank Euleen Rector Rickard for letting me know about Mrs. Minnich, who was a relative of Euleen’s husband, Alvin Rickard. Especially around Memorial Day, we need to remember those that served and sacrificed for our freedom—like Aileen Riley Minnich.
As a reminder, the service for F3c Welborn Lee Ashby, who was killed Dec. 7, 1941 aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia, at Pearl Harbor, will be at 1 p.m. on Memorial Day at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Following that service, there will be a ceremony at the Centertown Cemetery that will include full military honors, followed by a “Missing Man” flyover by Smoke on Aviation. All are invited to attend.
The Museum will be closed on Memorial Day, May 31. The Treasure House may be open that day. So if you’re driving by, check to see if they’re in. Normal business days for the Museum and Treasure House are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can call the Museum at 270-499-5033, or email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. Our Facebook page is: McLean County KY History Museum & Regional Family Research Center. I wish everyone a safe Memorial Day weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.