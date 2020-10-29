I finish up with Beech Grove and the remaining unincorporated towns that had info and ads in the McLean County News in the 1970s. Starting with Beech Grove:
Algood’s Grocery had groceries and general merchandise. Phillips Super Saver also had the Phillips Lin-Gas Bottle Service: “Bottle gas, also cylinders filled while you wait.” Phillip’s served you six days a week.
In 1972 Beech Grove Beauty Salon said, “Why pay more when you can get the best for less? Haircuts for $1.50.” Operators were Mary Lou Warren and Shirley (Keown) Medley. Shirley bought the salon from Mary Lou in 1976. In 1978 one ad said, “Today as yesterday, keeping you and your family informed with all the “In” Hair Styles—since 1976.”
Mary Lou Warren also had a Ceramic Shop. The Beech Grove United Methodist Church was “Working together with Christ.” And Jenevia Miller’s Income Tax Service was located on Main Street, in the old post office.
“Need a water well? Call Collings Drilling Service.” They also offered oil well drilling. Ward’s Implement Company, Inc. was “Your White-Minneapolis-Moline-Oliver and New Holland Dealer,” and was selling the Model 850 Round Baler in 1976.
Businesses from other small areas included:
Elmer Ford Automotive Repair, 3 miles east of Glenville on Jackson Road. Guffy had Green River Farm Air, a crop dusting service offering liquid and dry application for wheat, corn, beans & tobacco. David Lowe was your point of contact. The town also had Guffy Midway Market (formerly Tichenor & Sons), which, in 1978, sold groceries and hardware, and planned to offer toys, games and gift items in the future.
Buck Creek had Advanced Drainage Systems, with “ADS heavy-duty tubing for culverts, and other heavy-duty drainage jobs. It was “The pipe with the green stripe.” Country Carpets moved to 431 at Buck Creek (from Livermore) in 1977. They offered carpet sales, service, and installation, with items including Congoleum vinyl, area rugs, throw rugs, bath sets and more. They also provided free estimates.
Livia had quite a few businesses. Rodna Adkins ran the Adkins Grocery. The Atherton’s Store had groceries and general merchandise, and said, “Get professional carpet cleaning results at do-it-yourself prices. Rent our Rinse-N-Vac for only $12 a day.” They also had Pet Ritz pie shells: 2 for 69 cents in 1979.
In 1972, Livia Pay Lakes advertised 2,000 pounds of channel cats, and no fishing license was needed to fish there. They were open all night on most nights of the week. They offered a $200 cash prize and trophy for the largest fish caught that season, and $100 for second prize.
Al’s Electric Service (owned by Allen Howard), had a Cleanup Sale which included a 5 HP tiller with reverse, reg. $339.95 for $299 in 1977. The H&C Farm Service (co-owned by Allen Howard and Tom Cox) offered complete grain storage systems: Dri-All Grain Dryers; Hunter Leg Elevators, and Hutchinson Augers. The Barmet Aluminum Plant (across 431 from the Livia Restaurant) bought Aluminum Service Corporation in 1977, and faced stiff opposition, as they tried to expand during the next couple of years, to add an aluminum smelting operation.
Livia Restaurant, when owned by B.J. Coke in the early 1970s, had a fish dinner Friday, a country ham dinner one Sunday, and a T-bone steak dinner on another Sunday. After changing hands a few times, the Livia Restaurant was run by Etta Tanner in the later 1970s—in the building next door. One of Etta’s ads said you were invited to “Dine Country Style” at the Livia Restaurant, where they featured homemade yeast rolls on Sundays, and offered a Catfish Buffet every Friday night, that included “farm-raised catfish & fixings.”
The Kuntry Korner Beauty Shop, on Hwy 431, opened in 1973: “Opening specials: Shampoo and set $2.75; Haircuts $1.00, Frosting $12.50. Y’all Come” And that’s it for the 1970s businesses. On to something else next week!
My hubby, Tim Sheppard, and I walked about nine days last month, picking up trash along McLean County roadways. One day we had help from the Scott Hillard family, and that was a blessing, because it was a super-hot day, and a particularly well-littered roadway. All told, we walked 11.26 miles, under the Trash for Cash program, earning $1,126.20 for the museum. This is a state program, and not money from the county. We hope the program continues next year, and if so, we’ll do it again. Our thanks to the McLean County Road Dept. (Shelley Wood was super helpful!) and to the McLean Co. Fiscal Court!
The Museum and the Treasure House are closed this week, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in McLean County. We will know at week’s end if we plan to reopen next week, but please call prior to heading to the Museum or Treasure House, to ensure we are open. Our number at the Museum is 270-499-5033. I wish everyone a safe week!
