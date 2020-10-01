Three weeks ago there was an article in the McLean County News about VFW Post 5415 placing a military marker for PVT Flois N. Page at his burial location. The marker was found in McLean County, and a yearlong search ensued to find where Page was buried—finally discovering he had been buried at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Muhlenberg County.
Not much was known about PVT Page’s life, so I wanted to give a little information that I found out about him. Flois Nathaniel Page was born in 1899 in Lewisburg, Logan County, KY to Francis, a farmer, and Ollie Newman Page. He was the middle child of five children. At age 10 he was a farm laborer on the family farm. At age 18 he was a miner in Browder, and his WWI draft card listed him as tall and slender, with blue eyes and brown hair. In 1930 he was a coal miner living in Central City. When he completed his WWII draft card in 1942, he was not employed. At that point he resided in Beech Creek, Muhlenberg County. He joined the U.S. Army in August, 1942 in Evansville, and served with the 394th Infantry during WWII.
Not much is known from that point forward. PVT Page passed away in Beech Creek in 1964, a few days shy of his 65th birthday. He was a widower, leaving one son, Jimmie Page of Livermore, as well as nine nieces and nine nephews. With no gravestone to be found for him at Ebenezer Cemetery, and cemetery personnel not knowing his exact burial spot, PVT Page’s military marker was placed beside the headstone of his nephew, William H. Page—the son of PVT Page’s younger brother, Willie Page. Thank you, PVT Flois N. Page, for your service to our country! Thanks, also, to VFW Post 5415, and all those involved in finding the burial spot of PVT Page.
This week I continue with 1970s business ads and information found in the McLean County News, for the city of Sacramento.
Ace Plumbing & Heating Contracting offered 24-hour repair service by master plumber Larry Redfern. Coy Riley was the licensed master plumber for Riley’s Plumbing and Heating, and his ad let you know he was experienced and insured.
Alta’s Kuntry Kitchen , formerly the Blue Rose, offered home-cooked meals and pies, with a special each day, and was open daily. The new owners were Thomas & Alta Morris. The Sacramento Café, by the Sacramento Skating Rink, was also under new ownership in the mid-1970s. They served home-cooked meals for breakfast, dinner and supper.
You could “Get in the habit…shop at Barnett’s Super Market.” One 1971 ad offered Fields No. 1 Bacon for 69 cents a pound, and Banquet TV dinners…3 for $1. Art and Mary Peercy purchased Barnett’s in 1976 from Roy Barnett, and it became the Sacramento IGA. The store was located on the corner of Hwy 81 and West Third St. There was also Mac’s Market in town, operated by Elmo and Margie McLaughlin.
Farm & Home Service, at Third & Poplar, sold lawn mowers and rototillers, and serviced all their products. They also offered blacksmith’s service, and welding & fabrication—both portable and in-shop. Dewey Bibb & Son, in business since 1936, dealt in John Deere equipment, and also did service work. One Sacramento Feed Mill ad said: “Do you have cockleburs in your bean field? Call Sacramento Feed Mill, Inc. to kill them! Aerial spraying of crops is now available.”
Roy Brown’s Garage offered air-conditioning service, automotive repair, and 24-hour wrecker service. Bruce Cabbage started Bruce’s Service Center at the former Yewell Oil Co. location in 1978, and Miller’s Service Station, with Herman Miller, was still doing business, as well. Edward B. Rickard re-opened the former Marathon Gas Station on Main Street in 1976 as Rickard Oil Co. They advertised gas, oil, service and parts. “We’re small, but we have room to grow, if you will let us serve you.”
The Gift & Fabric Center, on Main Street, had a sale in 1971 offering 2 yards of fabric for $1. Other specialty businesses in town included Dorothy’s Custom Drapery and Rust Custom Upholstery Service.
You had your choice of beauticians in town; there was: Klip-N- Kurl Beauty Shop; Farmers Daughter Beauty Shop, on Main Street in the former old post office building, operated by Miss Susan Patterson; and Fashion Aire Beauty Salon, which had an anniversary special in 1973, offering permanents, regularly priced at $8.50 for $6.75. Paula Frailley was owner/operator and Betty Arnold was also an operator there.
For electronics there was Tri-County Electronics and Lee Electronics, which provided sales and service. Lee’s ad had this to say: “We sell Quasar and give you fast service with two radio-equipped trucks. Ask about our 5 year picture tube warranty.”
And to round things out, there was Tucker Memorial Chapel on Main Street, which also offered an ambulance service. Next week I’ll continue with another town.
