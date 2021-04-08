The Marine Monster continues from last week: According to the newspaper reporter, Wesley Luck, “a well-known farmer” who was assisting in dragging for the body, stated that while he had been working in his fields, he had seen the “large water animal” that had been “plying” in Green River for several months in that neighborhood. The report continued, “The general opinion among the residents residing at Beech Grove is that the body of the boy has been devoured by the ‘strange animal.’ ” The report concluded by again describing the creature: “The animal is described as resembling a large horse. Its color is almost black and it makes waves like a small boat.”
Two days later a Henderson newspaper carried its first article on the “marine monster,” quoting the Green River News, of Sebree. The News had, in turn, gotten its report “from a gentleman just from the scene of the supposed tragedy.” The story had some sensational news, but this appears to have been the expansion and exaggeration of rumor. The most sensational paragraph states: “Parties at once began dragging the stream for the body of the boy and kept up the search all night long, even till two of the searchers, Wes Luck and Dave Knight, in a skiff, were attacked by this animal and were forced to fight to save themselves from his vicious efforts to devour them.” Because so much of this article conflicted with the story telephoned to the Owensboro paper, and because of its hearsay origin, this particular incident may be taken as total exaggeration.
The next mention of the Lamb tragedy contained one sentence and appeared in the Oct. 25, 1904 issue of the Owensboro paper, in the news from Beech Grove. “The body of Ivo Lamb, who was drowned in Green River on last Tuesday, has been recovered, and was buried at Onton, in Webster County, last Saturday.”
At this point the “marine monster” of Wrightsburg disappeared. There was no follow-up, not even a mention. The reports disappeared as quietly as the waves of the wake the monster was said to leave. Was there really a monster in Green River in the Wrightsburg area in 1904? At this late date, it would be impossible to say for sure, but a few points may be made.
The horse said to be half-devoured would have to be viewed with a suspicious eye. The newspaper hinted at this in the remark about the lack of information on the condition of the horse before it was half-devoured. The horse may well have been caught in the paddles of a packet or towboat, especially if the horse were already dead and in the beginning stages of decomposition. Ivo Lamb apparently drowned after being thrown from the small boat. He could have been thrown out by the marine creature tipping the boat, or by the action of the steamboat’s wake. The hippopotamus, or sea horse, hypothesis can probably be dropped. If a circus had lost such a creature, it would have been a newsworthy event and someone in the area would have remembered. Nor are there any mentions of such a loss in area newspapers at least as far back as 1900.
But, if there were any kind of large creature in the pool between the dams at Spottsville and Rumsey, 1904 was an ideal year for it to appear. The summer and fall of that year were unusually dry. The October 18 Rumsey report, which included a line on the “sea horse,” contained the statement that the “water is so low there is only one packet (boat) running” between Locks 1 and 2. By December 2, it was possible to wade from shore to shore in some places along the Ohio River, so severe had the drought become.
There is one other possibility that needs to be considered: a gar. Gars were often seen in Green River prior to the building of the new lock and dam at Rumsey, and maybe are still seen there. A Field Manual of Kentucky Fishes, by William M. Clay, a 1962 publication of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, under Alligator Gar, states: “The known range of this species extends from northeastern Mexico up the Mississippi basin to Missouri and up the Ohio River to Louisville. There are only a few valid records, however, for the Ohio River. The Alligator Gar is known to grow to a large size, the largest reported being nearly 10 feet long and weighing over 300 pounds.”
The Fishes of Kentucky, also by William M. Clay and published in 1975 by the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, has the following: “Gars are wholly carnivorous (flesh-eating) but not strictly piscivorous (fish-eating).” This would suggest that if the horse had actually been eaten on, a gar could have been responsible. This, of course, is a possible, logical answer. And there is the possibility that there was actually nothing at all. But these are just possibilities, guesses, about the true identity of the marine monster of Wrightsburg. Whatever the explanation for the scare thrown into people in the Wrightsburg area in 1904, the monster is no longer feared in that area, or even remembered, for that matter. (My thanks go out to Ken Ward, and his many interesting articles, of which this was one.)
