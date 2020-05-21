McLean County News ads of the 1960s continue this week with businesses from Buttonsberry and Island.
Buttonsberry had Howard’s Grocery—“Buttonsberry’s one-stop shopping center.” Although there were several businesses through the years in this small community, for the 1960s, pretty much just Howard’s ran ads.
The High View Coal Company, between Island and Buttonsberry, had reduced prices on lump coal. “This coal has a little rock, makes a little soot and has a few ashes, but look at the price: 16 cents per bushel at the mines for over 100 bushels, 18 cents per bushel under 100.” The E.L. Willis Coal Yard was on 431, across from Island School, and advertised “Coal: Number 6 lump, egg, nut and stoker (oil treated if desired). This year (1963) try clean-burning Number 6 coal. Low in ash, soot and impurities. High in quality.”
Green Valley Farm Supply had fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, Funk’s G Hybrid seed corn, insecticides and herbicides. They invited you to “bring your soil test…we do the rest.” Bob’s Upholstery Shop repaired antiques, did upholstery of all kinds, guaranteed their work, and had free pickup and delivery. In addition to free pickup and delivery, Cessna Upholstering advertised customer upholstery and free estimates. House and Barn Antiques on 431 (across from Island School) would “buy, sell or trade,” and were open weekends, weekdays and evenings by appointment.
There were several deals to be had: “It pays to drive out to” The Discount Barn, specializing in lawn and garden equipment, wholesale and retail. “Red Cap Power Mowers; $5 down delivers. Free home demonstration.” The Tire Barn had “used tires and tubes, all sizes, wholesale and retail—guaranteed.” The Swifty Oil Company warehouse was the place to “buy your auto parts wholesale,” and they were open 7 days a week. And “HENRY” Wholesale Auto Parts on 431, sold “wholesale to everyone.”
Hughes Furniture Store had a sale, with a 3-piece cedar bedroom suite for $139.95, and mattresses for $29.95 each. The Island Mercantile Company had “3 generations of service,” and Kirtley Hardware Company was “your complete building material” store. Giving just their name in the ad was the Carpet Showroom, which was located at Hwy 431 and Main Street. Grocers that advertised included Mike’s Market, “your friendly grocery,” and Pollock’s Grocery Store, “your old reliable.”
Island Standard Service Station was “McLean County’s newest, largest, and most modern.” Maurice Everly’s 431 Mobile Home Sales did it all: “We sell, set up and finance.” First Security Bank of McLean County offered “friendly banking,” and were “First in McLean County to pay 5% interest.”
One dining ad said, “Look no further for fine barbecue--Taylor’s Barbecue,” located on U.S. 431, south of Island. That building later became Freddie’s Barbecue—“famous for fine food.” The Dairy Freeze was advertising pizza, hot and crispy, made fresh in their kitchen: “Large cheese, $1.35; Large sausage, beef, pepperoni, mushroom, anchovies, $1.60.”
If you ate too much, you could “Lose inches without dieting, at Faye’s Figure Salon—where exercising is exciting.” Then later, for entertainment, you could head to the Midget Race Way, which had slot car racing on a 100 foot high-speed track, and drag races on Friday nights at 8 p.m. More town ads to come in next week’s article.
The Museum and the Treasure House remain closed at this time. As there is no one at the Treasure House, we ask that you please not leave any drop-off donations outside. We hope to be able to reopen within a few weeks’ time, and I’ll be sure and let you know when that will be. Until then, you can reach us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org or leave us a voicemail message at 270-499-5033, and we will get back with you as soon as we can. Thanks, and I hope everyone has a safe week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.