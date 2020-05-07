This week I found myself looking at advertisements from the 1960s in the McLean County News. Here are many of the Calhoun businesses from that time:
Owens Drug Store said, “Your health is our business; let us fill your next prescription.” One of their summer ads let you know they carried items for a “fun-time” vacation, including suntan lotion, swim caps, ear plugs and other items for the beach. The Coffee Cup Cafe stated, “We don’t want all the business—just yours” The Lighthouse, “On the banks of the Green,” offered up “fresh Green River fiddlers.” Dollar General proudly stated “Every day is dollar day at Dollar General Stores.” Ralph’s Fix-It Shop directed, “Don’t cuss…call us!”
Dee Laundromat, a coin-operated, self-service laundry store, also had hair dryers there for your convenience: 10 minutes for 10 cents, or 30 minutes for 25 cents. Holder Motor Company made the claim of “Best buys in McLean County,” and also provided a wrecker service. Tucker’s Fine Foods offered 7 meat choices daily, and had a jukebox with 200 5-cent selections, and a cigarette machine with 30 selections. Farm Bureau Insurance Company assured you that you would “get your money’s worth” with them.
Edwards IGA Super Market said, “Perfect partners—quality and savings—plus red carpet service.” They invited you to “Use our parking lots for convenient IGA shopping.” They also offered a 3-lb can of Sno-Kreem Shortening for 59 cents. Cox Flower Shop let you know, “We wire flowers. We appreciate your business.” Bennett’s Farm Store offered a 10% discount if you bought yourself a silo before the steel prices changed. Home Realty Agency was “examined, licensed and bonded” by the Commonwealth of KY.
“Where people are more important than money,” was one Revlett’s Appliances ad. Calhoun Drug Center was the place “where friends meet.” J.M. Clark & Sons provided custom grinding and seed cleaning, as well as baby chicks for sale. Thrifty Furniture Store advertised portable radios—convenient portable models, for $21.95 and up. One Citizens Deposit Bank ad informed you, “It’s never empty when you can write a check!” And timewise it added, “Our drive-in window saves your valuable time!”
Brenner’s on the Corner touted itself as “McLean County’s most modern department store.” Tichenor’s two stores (in Calhoun and Guffie) let you know “we deliver,” and offered a 3-lb can of Spry for 59 cents, and 4 rolls of Charmin toilet tissue for 29 cents. “You could depend on reliable service” from Fee Cleaners and Laundry, and they even offered pick-up and delivery of laundry to Moody’s Sundries in Sacramento. And I’m sure the Victory Theater was a big draw when it advertised that it was an air-conditioned facility in 1962.
Hayden Insurance Agency sponsored the “Hospital News” section of the paper in the ‘60s, and Muster Funeral Home, likewise, sponsored space in the paper each week, as they continue to do now, for non-profit groups to advertise upcoming events.
So those are most of the Calhoun businesses that advertised in the ‘60s. Good ads could help to make businesses successful, and some ads were pretty clever. Over the decades, nearly all of these businesses have folded, but the memories of those places remain, for many McLean Countians. More towns to come next week.
About last week’s Calhoun Community Cannery article: Don Bryant wrote in and said, “I vividly remember my family canning tomatoes there in the late ‘50s. Carl Donahue supplied the steam with his Keck-Gonnerman traction engine. He let me blow the steam whistle at noon. In the mid ‘60s Calhoun High School had an Industrial Arts program in the building; the IA teacher was the successful basketball coach, Don Parson.”
Lynne Scott said her mother talked about the community cannery at the Beech Grove School. Does anyone else remember one there, or have recollections of it?
And referring to the article about Orvil Arnold and the National Marbles Tournament (NMT) two weeks ago: David Scott remembered playing marbles in the dirt at Beech Grove School. I’ll bet some other readers remember doing the same in their respective McLean County schools. Stan Flewelling wrote in and said, “You mentioned four national marbles champions from Kentucky. That correctly follows what NMT official records say. But there were actually two more.
Four years before Nathan Thompson won the 1996 crown, he was runner-up to his older cousin, Wesley Thompson. Wesley had qualified for the 1992 NMT by winning an annual tournament at Tennessee’s Standing Stone State Park, across the state line. So NMT records still show Wesley as representing Standing Stone, TN (a tourney, not a residence). But his home and Nathan’s were both in the same Kentucky town--Tompkinsville. To my knowledge, kids from Monroe Co., KY still participate in a variety of marbles tournaments near home, and at Standing Stone Park.
Much earlier, a 13-year-old named James Music became the 1940 National Champion. He was from a tiny unincorporated town called East Point in Johnson County, Kentucky. (More specifically, his family lived in Bear Hollow, outside the town. His father was a coal miner.) James qualified for the NMT by sweeping local contests, and then winning the “Tri-State Marbles Tournament,” which was sponsored by the Huntington WV Herald-Dispatch. Ever since, NMT records have stated that James Music was from Huntington, West Virginia. Kentucky can claim him instead!”
Thanks to those who responded to me about the articles. We, at the museum, are monitoring what is happening throughout the state, as far as when we can open our doors again. I will let you know when we can safely reopen. To reach any of us, please email info@mcleancountykymuseum.org or call 270-499-5033 and leave a message. We check for messages every few days, and will be sure to return your call. Take care, everyone, and be safe!
