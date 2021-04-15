A recent visitor to the museum’s research center found a photo of Camp Wekenboca in a binder there, and inquired about the camp’s location on the Green River. I hadn’t heard of this camp, so I began to research it.
Camp Wekenboca was run by the Owensboro Y.M.C.A., and was open to all Kentucky boys age 12 and over. The camp began in 1912. Early newspaper articles weren’t clear about the exact location of the camp, however, it was in McLean County, and along the Green River. Then, on Aug. 3, 1916 an Owensboro article said, “Twelve happy and carefree youngsters were on board the 7:20 L. and N. train that left Owensboro Wednesday morning bound for Island, Ky., whence they will go to Camp Wekenboca, the Y.M.C.A. summer camp on Green River, to have the time of their lives during the next two weeks. Over 60 boys from Owensboro, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Bowling Green and other Western Kentucky cities are expected to be at the camp this year.” That same summer it was reported that the location was “on Green River near Island,” “and about 100 yards from Kirtley’s Landing, in one of the finest parts of a most beautiful river valley.” “There is no more beautiful water than Green River to be found anywhere, and no better place could be selected than a spot on the banks of this splendid stream.” (The actual location of the camp is thought to be near Kirtley’s Bend, which is just south of Hwy 85, where it crosses the Green.)
“The object of Camp Wekenboca is to build manhood by providing for the boy a summer outing under the guidance of experienced men, who find the greatest pleasure in helping boys to find the best way to live, physically, mentally, and morally. Every normal boy loves the life in the open, where he can wear as few clothes as possible, absorb plenty of fresh air and sunshine, and for a time given vent to the savagery in him by tramping through the woods, climbing, running, jumping, swimming, living in tents, sitting by camp fires, and enjoying the many other things that go with such a camp in the great out of doors.”
The 5th annual boy’s camp at Camp Wekenboca was held in Aug 1916; there were two sessions that lasted a week each, and each session cost $5. Many of the boys stayed for both sessions. Food, sleeping cots and tents were provided by the association, as well as a camp physician, “who will look after the simple ailments and…demonstrate first aid to the injured.” “There will be special instructions in scouting and arrangements for scouting parties. Many of the parties will make a scout hike to and from the camp.” (Through the years, some of the groups from Owensboro hiked to and from the camp, overnighting once along the way.)
The daily program at camp went as follows: 6:30 a.m. — Rising call; 6:45 a.m. — Flag raising (the boys saluted the flag as it was raised each morning); “Setting up” exercise; 7:30 a.m. — Breakfast; 8:00 a.m. — Chapel; 8:30 a.m. — Police duty: blankets out and camp cleaned. Balance of morning for recreation. 11:00 a.m. — Period for teaching boys to swim; 11:30 a.m. — Regular morning swim; beds made; tent inspection. 12:30 p.m. — Dinner; 1:30 p.m. — “Siesta,” (rest in tent); 2:30 p.m. — Balance of the afternoon for athletics: boating, baseball, scout hikes, etc.; 5:00 p.m. — Regular afternoon swim; 5:30 p.m. — Period for teaching younger boys to swim; 6:00 p.m. — Supper; 6:30 p.m. — Short Bible study; interesting topics; 7:30 p.m. — Campfire or evening entertainment; 8:45 p.m. — “Tattoo;” 9:00 p.m. — Lights out for nine hours sleep. (One definition of tattoo is: a signal on a drum, bugle, or trumpet at night, for soldiers or sailors to go to their quarters.)
Camp Wekenboca will continue next week. The Museum and Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Treasure House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To reach us at the Museum you can call 270-499-5033, or email us at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org. I wish everyone a great week!
