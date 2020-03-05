Hello everyone! As mentioned in last week’s column, Mr. Gary Morris’ U.S. History classes came in Feb. 14 to research their Silent Hero Project on WWI and WWII veterans. We had between 65-70 high school students visit that day, and the museum was definitely hopping. Several of the students also toured through the entire museum, to check it out, as this was the first time students have visited the museum since the 4000 sq ft addition was built, and the research materials were moved to the new site. I’m so glad the teens are learning about our military heroes, who have now passed on; may their sacrifices always be remembered!
The major part of our move, from the old Research Center by the stoplight, to the museum addition, was done on Jan. 18, with a lot of great volunteer manpower. We have much more room in the museum now, so are able to display some large artifacts which, until now, had been packed away. All of the military items that were on display previously, were moved to the new addition. This freed up a room for museum curator, Anita Austill, to decorate with other artifacts, and I think she did a great job of doing so. In addition to those changes, we plan to start having a rotating display, where we will highlight one person or subject area from our county. There will also be a new, permanent display about Major League Baseball player Bobby Veach, who was raised in Island, and ended up playing alongside Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth during his lengthy pro career. So if it’s been a while since you toured the museum, be sure to come and see all of the changes!
Our next quarterly program will be Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m., and our special guest will be Dr. Hugh Wilhite. His entertaining program includes singing and some mean banjo playing. This event is free and open to the public, and there will be nibbles afterwards. Please come out and support this event, and check out the new facility at the same time. We’re at 540 Main St., Calhoun, and parking is available either on the street, or behind the museum and Treasure House; just drive between the museum and the Treasure House to get to the rear parking. The entrance to the museum is on the right side of the building, and through the double doors. Hope to see you there!
Save the date for our Grand Opening, which will be held Saturday, April 18th. More info to follow about this event, but it will be the official opening of the McLean County History Museum’s new addition.
Local singer/songwriter Steve Tichenor’s CD is for sale at the museum. There are just a few CDs left. Steve writes and sings about growing up in McLean County.
The McLean County History Museum is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., so come in and get a tour or research your family or local history. Our number is 270-499-5033. The Treasure House is open the same days as the museum, and on most Tuesdays, as well. Their winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They sell donated items that help to pay the museum’s overhead, so please check the store out. Since we are a non-profit organization, the dedicated volunteers that run the Treasure House have been a huge blessing, as well as the donors and customers. Thank you all!
