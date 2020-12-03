Recently, on our Museum Facebook page, I posted a 1965 photo of a local man holding a prehistoric mastodon’s tooth. That sparked some interest, so I thought I would include a 1938 article and photo about the finding of that tooth in this week’s article.
The headlines 82 years ago read, “Remains of Huge Prehistoric Animal Found in McLean Co.” and “Spring Water Flowed for Years through Head of Enormous Creature.” The Owensboro Messenger article, dated June 5, 1938, had the following to say:
“While Homer Taylor and his cousins, Rexford and Taft Rouse, were cleaning out a spring last week on the Taylor farm, near the Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church in McLean County, their shovels struck a harder substance than the supposed stump in the water; and some huge teeth were revealed as the diggers drained surface water from the spring into a large ditch that cuts across the lowlands.
Soon the news spread and John Elliott, from the University of Kentucky, who is using a group of WPA men to excavate an Indian burial ground near Island, went to examine the find. He set some of his men to work and soon what appeared to be either the upper or lower jaw of the skeleton of some enormous animal appeared.
Mr. Elliott called Dr. W.D. Funkhouser, Head of the Department of Anthropology and Archaeology at UK, who asked that excavating cease until he could arrive to direct it. Visitors came singly, in pairs and in groups, each paying his dime to peer into the ditch and at the shiny teeth. Many of them paused to slake their thirst at the cold drink stand set alongside the path from the road, for the partly excavated skeleton was found back in a field.
For twenty years or more the Rouse family, whose home is about 150 yards up the eastern slope, has been using water from the spring which came through the head of the skeleton. And Friday some adventure-loving youngsters poured water into the empty cavity and drank from it, as the Rouses had been doing the many years before they learned of the grinning teeth, the huge jaw and the 25 feet or more of bone structure stretching into the bank of the ditch above the spring.
Pieces of the teeth broke off as the earth and sand were removed from that part of the skeleton revealed, which is about four feet long and two and a half feet wide. Some of the teeth are nine inches wide, and one tusk is believed to penetrate the sand several feet, as a workman with Elliott felt it with his spade, but no attempt was made to remove it.
The Taylors have owned the farm many years. Homer is of the third generation. He inherited this land from his father, Francis Marion Taylor, a son of John Taylor, first of the family to settle in that vicinity.
Interest is keen in the community since a chance spading at spring cleaning struck the teeth and parts of the huge jaw. Speculation is rife among both natives and strangers who look with awe upon the sight of gleaming teeth and the cavernous depth from which the Rouse family carried water so many years before they learned it came through the head of some prehistoric animal that roamed this part of Kentucky centuries ago.”
The photo with this article is of Homer Taylor, in 1938, holding one mastodon tooth — and mastodons had 12 teeth! They became extinct about 12,000 years ago. Dr. Funkhouser, in 1938, said that before they became extinct, mastodons probably roamed what is now Kentucky for 50,000 years, living in forests and eating leaves and branches of trees. They were about the size of the modern elephant, with long coarse hair and tusks which were directed straight forward. “The Indians, who had seen their bones and realized they must have been of enormous size, had a tradition (belief) that when one took a drink out of Green River, the stream was dry the remainder of the day.”
The 1965 photo I posted on Facebook was of Allen Taylor holding the mastodon’s tooth. It’s unclear if Allen was a relative of Homer’s, or how he came into possession of the tooth—or what became of the tooth. At the Museum, there are other pictures of Homer Taylor holding the tooth, as well as photos of his Rouse cousins and the jaw and excavation site in 1938. You can see them all at the McLean County History Museum when we reopen.
