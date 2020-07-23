One page of the McLean County News in 1967 had this to say: “Stop and think and appreciate! Where can you find a better Country Town that is as small as Calhoun with a population of 800?”
The county seat town had the following to boast about, at that time: 5 churches; 2 doctors; 2 dentists; 3 lawyers; a Musser Potato Chip Plant; a Crounse Green River Towing Corp.; a Kroehler Desk Mfg. Co.; a good hospital; a highway maintenance garage; 2 rest homes; a health center; a locker plant; an implement dealer; 2 auto sales and garages (1 also selling tractors and equipment); a service station; 1 Western Auto Store (complete line); 2 appliance stores; 1 T.V. and radio repair service; 1 hardware store; 1 seed and feed store; 2 drug stores; 2 dry good stores; 2 furniture stores; 5 grocery stores; 1 theatre (the only one in 20 miles); 1 drive-in restaurant; 2 eat-in restaurants; 2 laundromats with dry cleaning; 1 laundry and dry cleaning service; a library and book mobile; a McLean County Farm Bureau; 5 insurance agencies or more; 1 lumber yard; a hotel; and a funeral home with ambulance service.
Calhoun also offered 2 barber shops; 5 beauty shops; 1 weekly newspaper (which we are still lucky to have); good school systems; a real estate agency; a variety and dime store; a plumbing shop; a billiard hall; a modern bank with night deposit and safety boxes; 2 repair shops for tractors and etc.; a tinner’s shop; a radiator repair and service shop and fish bait; a flower and fabric shop; a post office; a city hall and waterworks; a modern jail; 2 fire trucks; a Masonic Lodge; a Lion’s Club; a Jaycees Organization; a Women’s Club; a boat and ski club; a scout organization (plus numerous other organizations); a construction company; and a well-kept cemetery. “Calhoun is a good country town; let’s keep it that way and not get too city-fied.”
“And a good Neighboring Town just across the bridge over Good Ole Green River” had the following: 4 churches; 1 restaurant; 3 grocery stores; 1 auto supply store; 1 barber shop; 1 beauty shop; 2 garages; 1 service station with self-service car wash; 1 appliance, electrical and plumbing store; and a post office.
It was amazing to see all of the businesses that were in Calhoun and Rumsey 53 years ago. While Calhoun had about 800 people at that time, the 2010 census has the population at 763—so not much of a difference. The Rumsey population in 1950 was 301, so they really offered a good amount of businesses there, so those living in Rumsey wouldn’t have to come to Calhoun for their daily basic needs.
Although the population hasn’t changed too much since 1967, we do have fewer businesses here now, and we need to ensure we patronize the businesses we have, so that we don’t have to drive 20 miles or more for those needed services.
Our Grand Opening that had been rescheduled for August 8 has now been canceled, due to COVID-19 concerns. Both the Museum and the Treasure House are still open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Treasure House hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Museum hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please provide your own mask to enter both facilities. There is additional parking in the rear, which you can access by driving between the Museum and the Treasure House, or by entering from Walnut Street, directly behind the Museum. Please do not leave items outside for the Treasure House; please bring any drop-off items to the Treasure House volunteers, during their hours of operation. Please note that the Treasure House is currently not accepting any books.
The Museum is located at 540 Main Street, Calhoun, and our mailing address is P.O. Box 291, Calhoun KY 42327. You can reach us at the Museum by emailing info@mcleancountykymuseum.org, or by calling 270-499-5033. If we are not in, please leave a voicemail message, and we will get back with you as soon as we can. We hope to see you soon at the Museum!
