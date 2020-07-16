LOCAL FARMER WINS $2,500 FOR THE McLEAN COUNTY HISTORY MUSEUM
Earlier this year the McLean County History Museum was the grateful recipient of a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation from the Bayer Fund, on behalf of McLean County farmer Andy Seymour, of Seymour Farms. Every year farmers across rural America enroll for a chance to win a donation to direct to their favorite eligible local nonprofit of choice. Seymour was one of 19 winners in Kentucky—from 19 different counties—and he selected our organization to receive this donation through the Grow Communities program.
The purpose of the Grow Communities program is to partner with farmers to make a positive impact in farm communities across the country by supporting local nonprofit organizations. This program began in 2010, and more than $35 million has been directed to organizations across rural America since then. We would like to express our gratitude to Andy Seymour and Seymour Farms for this kind donation!
Being a nonprofit, we are always in fundraising mode, and we so appreciate the donations we receive (from throughout McLean County and Kentucky, as well as from other states), in any form, from memorial contributions or donations to the building and/or operating funds, to donations of copier paper--even snacks and water. Every donation helps!
The volunteers at the Treasure House, next door, work tirelessly month in and month out, selling donated items to help with the Museum’s overhead. They continue to be a blessing to the organization. We do plan on having one or two fundraisers this year, and I will definitely let you know when these are coming up. We would be grateful for the community’s continued support. Our present building project is to extend the rear of the Treasure House several feet, so that we can add a storage area, as well as a half-bath for the volunteers to use. Currently they walk to the Museum to use the restroom, and have been doing so for the past 18 years! God bless them for their dedication!
We are still planning to hold our Grand Opening for the new Museum annex on Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., barring any unforeseen circumstances. We hope you will be able to attend. This week our Museum visitors included two people from Missouri and Louisiana, who came to McLean County strictly to research their families. We were happy to be able to help them out. It turned out that one of the visitors was even a distant cousin of our Curator, Anita Austill.
Both the Museum and the Treasure House are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Treasure House hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Museum hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please provide your own mask to enter both facilities. There is additional parking in the rear, which you can access by driving between the Museum and the Treasure House, or by entering from Walnut Street, directly behind the Museum. Please do not leave items outside for the Treasure House; please bring any drop-off items to the Treasure House volunteers, during hours of operation. Note that the Treasure House is currently not accepting any books.
The Museum is located at 540 Main Street, Calhoun, and our mailing address is P.O. Box 291, Calhoun KY 42327. You can reach us at the Museum by emailing info@mcleancountykymuseum.org, or by calling 270-499-5033. If we are not in, please leave a voicemail message, and we will get back with you as soon as we can. We hope to see you soon at the Museum!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.