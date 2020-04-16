I have read, for a few years now, about communities working to keep from becoming ghost towns. So I came across a McLean County News editorial from 1964 titled, “Only You can Decide if there will be any Future in McLean,” and it piqued my interest. It was probably written by then-publisher/editor Landon Wills, since there was no name attached to it.
This editorial spoke about the fact that McLean County’s population was 13,241 in 1910, and about 9,000 in 1964, dropping about 1% each year. Without a reverse in that trend, the sure result would be “a collection of ghost communities.” The Calhoun High School class of 1956 had lost 68% of their graduates, who had moved out of the area, and with them, also lost, was the future potential and leadership these graduates could have provided the county. The continued loss of the county’s youth, to other areas of the state and country, was sure to accelerate McLean County toward becoming nothing more than ghost towns.
Many people seemed totally unconcerned about the fact that their town was heading, potentially, toward becoming a ghost town; they seemed to prefer a “deader, emptier, sleepier” community. Educators at the time were arguing about the county continuing to have three high schools, when the editorial suggested that down the road there may not even be enough students to necessitate having one high school in the county.
The closure of the Livermore Chair Company, within the previous year, had brought a loss of 100 local jobs, and even farming employment was down. Without “vigorous efforts” to provide new jobs and new housing, the chances of people moving into our county were pretty slim, and the trend toward ghost-town status would not reverse. On a positive note, new jobs had been created in recent years with businesses at the time, which included Green River Towing Corporation, Calhoun Industries and Charles Chips, which provided 175 new jobs. And other local businesses providing jobs included McLean County Hospital, the Health Center, and the Armory.
According to the editorial, “Much of this progress-and most of the opportunity for progress will be lost if we allow short-term wishes to discourage new industries, so badly needed, from locating in the county. Yes, many small towns are sure to become ghost towns in the next 30 years. The only small towns that will continue to live and grow will be the ones that deserve to live. Search your own soul. Does your town--by its purpose and its leadership—deserve to live? Or is it one of those that deserve to be only a ghost town? Only you can decide.”
It’s a bit eerie now to think about that editorial, with its foreboding forecast of what would happen without our intervention. We could say that this prediction never came about, because the McLean County population was 9,207 in 2019, slightly up from the 9,000 inhabitants of 1964. However, in 1964 the community news pages of the McLean County News included communities named Pack, Mt. Vernon, Mayo Hill, Semiway, Glenville, Knobbs, Riverdale, Guffy, Cleopatra and Lemon; how many of those communities and more, have already become ghost towns, or are slowly heading in that direction? And what can we do about it now?
Here at the Museum we have a lot of historical information on the cities and small communities that make up our county. We also have a lot of information on several other counties in our region. If you have any questions, email me at info@mcleancountykymuseum.org, or call and leave us a message at 270-499-5033. During this period of closure due to COVID-19, we listen to the phone messages periodically, and will call you back as soon as we can.
In other Museum news, the siding on the oldest part of the building was repaired last week. Thanks to David Scott for ensuring that work got done! Please remember to stay safe out there, and I wish you all a great week!
