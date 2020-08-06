The headline read, “Twenty-four Children—McLean County Woman Mother of Unheard-of Number.” The Semiway correspondent of the (Owensboro) Inquirer wrote the following account of the most prolific mother on record, in July 1904: “Mrs. Dicey Lott, recently deceased, was the wife of Ephraim Lott, and was the mother of 24 children, six of whom are still living, the other 18 having preceded their mother to the grave. Of these children, two were twins and died in infancy. She was the mother of quadruplets, four children born at one time, but none of them lived more than a few hours. Mrs. Lott was a highly respected Christian woman, and was an invalid for many years, she having received a fall from which she never fully recovered. Her maiden name was Sketoe.” She was about 75 years of age and was born in McLean County, which at the time of her birth (about 1829) was a part of Muhlenberg County. “Mr. Lott is 80 years old and was born in Daviess County.”
Mrs. Lott died on July 24, 1904 at her home on Cypress Creek. Her body was laid to rest in the old cemetery on Buehler’s Knob. She was survived by her husband, three daughters and three sons.
The cemetery, located on private property at Buehler’s Knob has few headstones, but apparently several people were buried there, with no stones. This cemetery is also said to have been the hiding place of notorious outlaw brothers, Jesse and Frank James, at one time. The history of our little county here never ceases to amaze me. If anyone knows of family buried at Buehler’s Knob (sometimes referred to as Beeler’s Knob, Boehler’s Knob or just the Knob), please let me know.
Please note that both the Museum and Treasure House are presently closed due to health issues. The Museum will be closed through August 7, and the Treasure House until the 17th of August. Please call the Museum prior to coming out, to ensure we are open.
At this time we still have a speaker and the annual member’s meeting scheduled for Sept. 21. With changes occurring regularly, which limit the number of people that can be in attendance (due to COVID-19), we will wait a month to see what we are permitted to do at that time. I will certainly let you know if this meeting can still take place, or if it will have to be postponed.
The Museum is located at 540 Main Street in Calhoun, and our mailing address is P.O. Box 291, Calhoun KY 42327. You can reach us at the Museum by emailing info@mclean
countykymuseum.org, or by calling 270-499-5033. Please leave a voicemail message, and we will get back with you as soon as we can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.