Since 1909, Kentucky 4-H has equipped young people with the skills they need to lead meaningful, successful and productive lives. Join us during National 4-H week, Oct. 4-10, when we celebrate all the wonderful opportunities 4-H provides. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebration will be online on the social media pages of Kentucky 4-H and county offices of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Gov. Andy Beshear will do a video signing of the National 4-H week proclamation that will be shared on Kentucky 4-H social media pages. Throughout the week, local 4-H programs will have interactive social media opportunities.
4-H strives to create an inclusive environment where all youth are welcome to explore their interests or develop new ones. With more than 288,000 current members, 4-H is the state’s largest youth organization.
Many times, young people complete 4-H activities under the guidance of caring adult leaders who are interested in the same field or topic. Kentucky 4-H has more than 26,000 wonderful adult volunteer leaders who donate their time and expertise to help young people learn and succeed.
Research has proven that 4-H participation has a significant positive impact on young people. Recent findings from the Tufts University 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development indicate that, when compared to their peers, young people in 4-H are nearly four times more likely to contribute to their communities, two times more likely to pursue healthy behaviors and two times more likely to engage in science, engineering, technology and math programs outside of school.
For more information about National 4-H week or local 4-H programming, contact your (COUNTY NAME) office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Source: Kim Leger, 4-H youth development specialist
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.