With people getting out into nature more some interesting things are noticed. Mclean county resident Jessica Rickard has been spotting a snake she calls “Fred” down in a culvert of rocks and water. When Rickard sent the first photo the response was that is a cottonmouth. Which is common because the cottonmouth has dark, dull coloration and rough scales and because they are mostly around water this snake is hard to identify. There are some species that may resemble cottonmouths but one distinct attribute of the adult cottonmouth is heavy-bodied with thicker heads. Their color is dark olive to brown, with blotchy dark markings on their backs and the markings may blend in with the rest of the color giving an impression of one color while the bellies are cream colored. The cottonmouth will curl into a loose coil and gaped mouth to show the white lining and another difference is the cottonmouth swim with much of their body above water while water snakes will be mostly submerged.
Early May, Rickard sent a more pronounced photo with the same dull dark coloring but the giveaway was the coppery orange underbody and lower mouth. The snake Rickard calls “Fred” is a copper bellied water snake that is a subspecies of the plain-bellied water snake. The copper belly water snake is a non-venomous snake that grows 2 to 4 feet in length while the female may grown up to 30 inches. The wetlands that seasonally flood is the ideal location for habitat and crayfish burrows are the usual home for hibernation. This snake will stay underground from late October until late April and become more active as the weather warms. The hunting ground for the copper belly is land and shallow water where they will find frogs, tadpoles and salamander eggs as well as the adult amphibians.
The one interesting fact about the copper belly is there are not many of them. In Feb. 28, 1996 the northern region population had placed the snake on the Endangered Species Act and is listed as threatened and likely to become endangered in the future. “Endangered” means danger of becoming extinct with the main objective of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to identify, protect and restore the life of a species. Under the protection Act, it is illegal to harm, harass, collect, or kill the copper belly. The second geographic area is the southern region including southern Indiana, southern Illinois, and northwestern Kentucky and is not part of the “Endangered Act.” However, these areas are legally protected with the Habitat Conservation Agreement since 1971.
Progress does not understand that wetlands used by the copper belly are being altered by agriculture, roads, housing, flood control and other developments. Breaking the wetlands into small habitats and divided by roads interferes with the copper belly’s migration pattern, because this snake will move from different wetlands as the water levels decrease in search of their food source. The snake is then more vulnerable to predators and hazards to crossing roads in search of another divided wetland. The Endanger Species Act is designed to help the Copper belly survive and avoid extinction by working with conservation groups and private landowners. The conservation measures also helps other wetland species such as frogs, turtles, ducks and other wildlife. The choices of today’s careless action with pollution, tree removal as well as filling in wetlands for the sake of a shopping mall and highway will determine the destruction of our nation’s plant and animal diversity. There is only one Earth and we need to protect it for the future.
