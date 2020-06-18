It has been an interesting late May into early June. For one it has been a beautiful spring and well needed considering the upheaval of social activity and commerce. I hope everyone has taken the opportunity to get out and enjoy nature, whether it has been on the trails or green belt. During this time and having so to speak a “bird’s eye view” I have had the pleasure of watching a wren build a nest in a small bird house outside of our sunroom. The birdhouse has hung in that particular spot for several years and to my surprise never had a nest built inside, until this spring.
In the beginning, I wasn’t sure if a Carolina had built the built nest or if a female house wren was not happy with the accommodations, because one day there was a moss twig lined nest and a few days later, I see a house wren removing all evidence of any nest. However within a few more days the nest was rebuilt and since there has been active wren visitors. The wren is a very small socially active bird that can be heard singing throughout the day, with both male and female taking a role in caring for their young. It is a familiar interesting bird to have around in the garden and backyard and will nest in small compact bird houses. This little active creature has been flitting from the trees, along the fencing flats and dives under the bushes. Throughout most of the day the wren will sing and for two good reasons, one it’s the male’s way of defending its territory and the other for courtship to the female. The male may have more than one mate and the female may move from one nest to another and nest again. Maybe the nest built in my birdhouse was one of several incomplete nest built by the male and his first lady didn’t like the location. However his second love has enjoyed the melodious sound of the outdoor fountain and the late evening human deck time of listening to the 70’s greatest hits. Whichever the case may be, I am enjoying the constant singing but not the early morning wake up calls.
There has been a previous article on the myth of handling a baby bird if its falls from the nest and if the mama bird will reject it, has been proven false. Pam Horton can attest that a robin nest fell from her tree and the babies were scattered. The right thing to do is put the babies back in the nest, which Horton did however she could not reach the branch to put the nest back, so she left it on the ground. While I was visiting, I had first hand viewing of the mommy robin coming to feed and care for her babies. Morale of the story is: if you are uncertain, just put the babies back in the nest, what do you have to lose.
The activities and events at the Nature Center is on hold until the CDC guidelines are relaxed and until then, each week I am going to do small narrations of the changes that is happening at the Joe Ford Nature Center. To catch these small videos follow us on Facebook to see what is taking place and maybe learn more on what happens at the Nature Center. Without our events the donations has slowed, we still have expenses to be met, so please consider making a donation to the Center. Thank you and enjoy our videos.
