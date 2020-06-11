Lately I have been reading comments on History of Owensboro Facebook page in regards to the Gabe’s tower removal, with some remarking about memories of when the tower was the heyday of excitement. For myself I visited only once and unfortunately it was after the Executive Inn had been built, so there was a stark comparison. The history of Owensboro is very vital for remembering days long past and also because society removes evidence of historical architectural designs for more modern and energy efficient buildings, granted some buildings need to go because of structural integrity. It is up to organizations such as the Owensboro Museum as well as the Joe Ford Nature Center to continue the history for younger generations, so they will know the beginnings of Owensboro and the entrepreneurs that grew the city. That should not surprise anyone that both entities focus on history because it was Joe Ford who was the catalyst for the Owensboro Area Museum.
Today there are a few historical buildings that have been transformed into places of modern activities. The Trinity Church, also known as Old Trinity Episcopal Church built in 1875 is an example of English influence on church architecture. The building remained in use until 1964 and later used by the Cliff Hagan’s Boys Club and today it’s the Theater Workshop of Owensboro administrative office, practice and acting stage for smaller venues.
The Campbell Club fondly known as the Gillim House is a surviving Victorian architecture that was one of many homes along 4th Street to Griffith Avenue. The other homes have since been razed and in their place 20th Century commercial buildings. The home first belonged to John S. Woolfolk and then sold to C.D. Jackson, who was one of the wealthiest men in Owensboro and a distant relative of President Andrew Jackson. The house later changed hands to a wealthy distiller, then sold to attorney J. D. Powers and later Dr. W. F. Gillim, which gives the house its name. In the 30s it was a boarding house for the upper class, with some leading Owensboro citizen as residents. In 1959 the Campbell Club became a private dining club and kept that distinction for 60 years. Today’s new occupant is Southern Comforts and keeping the Gillim House as the only historical home north of 9th Street.
West 3rd Street can boast of several historical buildings, The Odd Fellows and Breidenbach, both built in the 1890’s and were used as professional buildings and specialty stores. The Odd Fellow building is a Italian Renaissance Revival style and houses Colby’s restaurant and the Breidenbach is a Romanesque style used as a professional office. Edward Breidenbach, a light and water superintendent, distiller and city commissioner built the Breidenbach building, creating the history “as where the gas and light bills were paid”.
We can’t leave historical nature out and that gives us the Sassafras tree located on Frederica Street, which is on the American Forestry registration as the largest sassafras tree in U.S., boasting the age up to 300 years and over 100 feet tall. History was almost lost in 1957, if it weren’t for Grace Rush who stood with her shotgun protecting the tree from the widening of a highway, causing the governor to interceded and build a retaining wall to protect the tree.
Mankind has the tendency to destroy nature for development and then destroys history for newer more modern buildings. Those buildings removed will never recover but nature can and will continue to be around when the last building is gone. Protect nature it’s all the earth has.
