I loving hearing stories of animals over taking cities during the “Great American Quarantine.” A lot of people think it’s pretty amazing that animals have been moving into empty city streets, however these animal species were there before the expansion of civilization.
My backyard has become popular for the mallard duck to take up home. Since mid March into May not one but two different momma mallards has decided to parade their ducklings around my house. The event brought back memories of the time in 2017 when a female mallard lost her 9 ducklings down the storm grate in front of my house. That is when the rescue began, the fire department , OMU, Water Resource, as well as Christine and Grant Allen, all came to the rescue . In the process, Grant quickly gathered up 6, but three happened to be mid way under the street so a leaf blower was used to pop them up to the other side. Christine found 2 wandering the street and the momma mallard was the challenge but was finally united with her 11 babies and later relocated to a less populated area. The subdivision where I live is relatively quiet, so again this March I received a call from Esther Jensen reporting seeing a momma mallard with her nine ducklings, which was no surprise to me but I only hoped that I was not going to have to call out city enforcements for a rescue mission. Needless to say the day was uneventful, however within a few more weeks a second momma mallard was found nesting and late April a third female mallard was wandering around my bushes making me suspect she was trying to find a secluded place to nest. So far no rescue mission, maybe momma mallard has learned to keep a closer watch on her babies.
April 22 marked 50 years for National Earth Day, but man acknowledged the event electronically. With traffic less, air cleaner and reduced noise, the animals have taken the time to enjoy man’s absence and are having their own holiday. Hopefully man has taken notice of the phenomenon and shouldn’t be surprised considering animals have roamed the earth far longer. Land of the mall, highway and grand buildings were home to the buffalo, fowl and other wildlife, of course we won’t see buffalo walking down Frederica Street, but it could be possible to see a fox or deer venturing further into the city. We can only hope this short hiatus of isolation would bring a renewed understanding on how important nature is to the earth. Research has suggested that animal life can recover quickly when there is less human intervention and since humans are staying behind closed doors there is also significant reduction to pollution. I never have understood how anybody can fling cans, bottles or cups down to the ground, let alone fast food bags, cigarette butts, tires and straws. Seriously either keep a small garbage bag in your car or hold onto it until you get to a trash can. Parents it is your responsibility to teach children not to litter, if your children have enjoyed seeing nature during this lockdown then it’s the perfect teaching moment to stress how its everyone’s job to keep the Earth clean.
I know at some point this new found freedom for the animals is temporary but maybe man has enjoyed the time of peace and will change unhealthy habits. Remember we have only one Earth and if we continually destroy animal and plant life, then man’s life as we know it will be gone.
