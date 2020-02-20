Taking a hike or trip to the beach and mountains seems to warrant some type of nature memento. Collecting seashells along the water is a favorite pastime but what you could be doing is removing some ocean life’s home. The shells will lay along the beach until picked up, washed back by the waves, or a hermit crab decides to call it home. It may seem there is an endless amount of shells but each year there are also thousands of beach goers scanning the shores for a vacation souvenir. This is no different with hikers and mountain explorers thinking that a mountain laurel bush will look good in their backyard, but removing plant population over time can damaged and limit new growth in turn jeopardizing the ecosystem. The argument could be the plant is not so rare and that could be true, but it is rare to the region and it would not be a good idea to remove the plant. There is a limited chance that the plant will survive or if it survives it may not be hearty in a different soil environment and in turn the landscaper will get frustrated and dig it up. There are times when plants can be removed and will be studied by botanist. Information collected from studying the health of the plant determines the health of the area’s soil and air however, some botanists will not remove a plant unless there are at least 100 individual plants within one quarter mile of the collection area.
Animal life is no exception, collecting butterflies and bugs for a school project or hobby will reduce the population. The butterfly has a one-two week life span over the course of a year and during this time it must lay its eggs for the next cycle, so every live butterfly that is removed could wipe out an entire population Placing butterflies and bugs behind a sealed glass is fine, but collect them after they have died. There are legal issues when wildlife is removed from its habitat and scientist know to get permission and permits before they enter onto property, as well as responsible collectors know what they will do with the specimens and how they will be maintained. The Joe Ford Nature Center has wildflowers along the trails and it is disappointing to notice when they have been plucked and left laying on the ground. These flowers wilt as soon as they are picked and cannot be enjoyed by others as well as the pollinators that depend on them as their food source. Once the habitat for the pollinators are destroyed they too will die, so please be considerate when there are wildflowers on trails.
Children are wandering less and because of parental fear of danger they play inside away from nature. Another issue is urbanization and the loss of green space tends to keep children and adults inside and soon forgotten is the importance of nature and its effects on mental, physical and social aspects. Children are naturally drawn to butterflies, wildflowers and animals but without supervision they could harm wildlife. The goal of Joe Ford Nature Center is to teach children how to appreciate and respect nature. It may still be winter but the Center is formulating Summer Nature Camp classes. The classes are designed for children ages 7-13 however, some adults may enjoy these classes and other times can be offered if there is enough interest. Information on the topics is found on the webpage under Nature Camp but feedback will be needed in order to have an Adult Nature Camp.
