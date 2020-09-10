With the upheavals of 2020, it seems the word schedule has gone by the wayside, unless it pertains to nature.
I have become a night owl due to the schedule shakeup, but that may be a good thing because at night spectacular nature phenomenon’s can be seen. As August draws to a close the celestial skies will begin to change and on one late evening my soul could not rest, so I decided to star gaze. As I peered out to the northwest skies I noticed a flashing orange red object, which really didn’t surprise me because airplanes do periodically fly in that direction. However the red flashing stayed stationary and for several minutes and I waited to see if it would move. During that short spell of time all kind of thoughts ran through my mind. Is it a UFO, it has to be a drone, is it really flashing reddish orange? That was all it took because my inquisitive mind was not going to let it rest. I picked up my Ipad and used my star gazer app and pointed it toward the sky, so now you think I am going to tell you what the app spotted. Since I had a such a emotional chaotic day I wanted to believe God was sending me a signal telling me he was in control. I placed my finger on the bright glow emitting from the ipad to read the description, I know the suspense is killing you. What wording I saw made no sense. I pointed the ipad back toward the sky and the coordinates began forming, here it comes are you ready for it. Enif. What Enif? No Venus, Jupiter or a familiar star, but Enif! Well Enif was enough because I was witnessing a spectacular celestial formation.
Enif is an orange supergiant star located in the muzzle of the winged horse constellation Pegasus. The Enif is the brightest star in Pegasus and is 690 light years from Earth but being a young star it will soon end its life cycle in the next few million years. This supergiant star can have a temporary dramatic brightness but will only last for about 10 minutes. These beautiful bright supergiant stars are some of the brightest and most recognizable stars in the sky and are used as navigational objects because they can be seen by the naked eye. If I were to guess, at about 10 minutes it began to slowly fade. The next several evenings I looked forward to seeing the star, as you might say it was the bright spot in a chaotic week.
Like many organizations the wind has been taken out of the Joe Ford Nature Center. The Centers activities have been put on hold and we are not able to do for the community. However, that has not stopped outdoor work and for the month of August there has been trail work getting accomplished.
Portions of the Wild Fern trail has been outlined with timbers and 14 benches have been placed along the others trails, as well as the Bird Sanctuary and Sensory Zone. On the benches are brass memorial plaques from the donations made toward the benches. It’s not too late to make a donation of $50 for a memorial plaque. Contacting the Center by email, visiting Facebook and website, your donation can be made by check or credit card. Remember your donation will mean a lot and soon we will be back doing what we do best “loving and sharing nature with the community.”
