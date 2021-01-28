The following students from McLean County were put on the Fall 2020 President’s List for the academic semester:
Justin Darrell Adkins, Nina Anderson, Josh Allen Badertscher, Joshua Boyken, Alyssa Belle Burrough, James Elliot Evans, Julie Ann Fulkerson, Hannah Beth Hampton, Elijah Robert Knight, Joshua Tyler Larkin, Joseph Edward Mapes, Rebecca Michelle-Jean Schwartz, Mallory Jonee Tindle, Logan Matthew Vaught, Kylee Nicole West, Gabriel Lee Whitmer, Devin Rachelle Wood
