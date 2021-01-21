The following students from McLean County were put on the Fall 2020 Dean’s List for the academic semester:
Ellie Grace Alexander, Lana Faye Browder, Adam H. Clark, Jacob Dale Clark, Amanda Michelle Ecton, James E. Hackett, Stephen Michael Hicks, Mollie Elizabeth Logsdon, Brennan Metcalf, Kaylee Marie Morrow, James Bryson Parker, Gavin Forrest Price, Armando Ramirez Rodriguez, Lacy B. Rojewski, Grace Elizabeth Sallee, Aaron Joshua Turner, Ashton-Chase West, Jessee Bryant Wood
